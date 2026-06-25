Romanian Cinema Market Hits Record 63 m EUR in 2025

BUCHAREST: The Romanian cinema market reached a record 63 m EUR / 318.2 m RON in revenues in 2025, a 7% increase from 2024 driven primarily by an 8.8% rise in the average ticket price.

The admissions stabilised at 11.2 million, matching 2024 levels, while the attendance held steady at 0.59 visits per capita, indicating long-term growth potential compared to developed markets.

Multiplexes dominate the market, driving 96% of revenues and 93% of admissions, and five cities generated 50% of total national demand: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Timisoara, and Brasov.

Domestic films saw a major boost, capturing 23.4% of total admissions for 2025 premieres. The most successful domestic film of 2025 was The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK) directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, produced by Oblique Media Film, coproduced by Celi Films and released by Vertical Entertainment, before Avatar: Fire and Ash, as the top of the Top Ten with 515,662 admissions and 3,073,222 EUR / 15,522,067 RON gross.

"The Romanian cinema sector has entered a stabilisation phase, shifting its growth engine from ticket volume to premium consumer experiences. While attendance numbers have plateaued, the market is strengthening through a mix of diverse content, including a surge in local films, and strategic placement within modern retail hubs. Future expansion will likely be driven by untapped regional cities and high-end, immersive screening formats designed to boost repeat attendance," said Dana Radoveneanu from Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which drew the report based on the statistics provided by the Romanian Film Centre.