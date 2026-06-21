Lionel Wins 25th Transilvania IFF

The Closing Gala of Transilvania IFF.25

CLUJ-NAPOCA: French/Spanish Lionel by Carlos Saiz received the Transilvania Trophy at the 25th Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, 12 to 21 June 2026. Romanian/Greek Y by Maria Popistașu and Alex Baciu won Best Feature Film in the Romanian Days competition.

Memory (France, the Netherlands) by Vladlena Sandu won the What’s Up, Doc? Award.

The TIFF.25 Trophy went to Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu, who currently lives in France, while Polish distributor Roman Gutek was presented with the Janovics Jenő Award.

Italian actress Ornella Mutti received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Festival Awards:

Official Competition:

Transilvania Trophy:

Lionel (Spain, France)

Directed by Carlos Saiz



Best Directing Award:

Konstantina Kotzamani for Titanic Ocean (Greece, Germany, Romania, France, Spain, Japan)

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Wunderlust, deFilm (defilm.ro), Manny Films, Frida Films, Happinet Phantom Studios, Mam Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ERT, Vodafone TV, and Onassis Culture, in association with Quiddity and Finite Films (UK), Felony (Cyprus), ARTE, Avanpost Media (Romania)

Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), FFA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, the French CNC, Île-de-France, The CNC and the GFC – French-Greel Co-Production Fund, the Romanian Government, Media Investment Communication, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals Generalitat de Catalunya, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Xunta de Galicia



Special Jury Award:

Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stankovic

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, MEDIA Creative Europe, the RE-ACT Fund



Best Performance Award:

Caolán O’Gorman, Andrew Howard, Alessa Savage and Safiya Benaddi in Truly Naked (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)

Directed by Muriel d’Ansembourg

What’s Up, Doc? Competition:

What’s Up, Doc? Award:

Memory (France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Vladlena Sandu

Special Mention of the “What’s up, Doc?” Jury:

Variations on a Theme (South Africa, the Netherlands, Qatar)

Directed by Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar

Romanian Film Days Competition:

Romanian Film Days Award - Feature Film Section:

Y (Romania, Greece)

Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu

Produced by Tangaj Production

Coproduced by View Master Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Greek Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City, Banca Comercială Română, Mega Image, Unicredit, Raiffeisen Bank and Centrul Medical Unirea - Regina Maria



Romanian Film Days Debut Award:

Back and Forth / Dus-întors (Romania)

Directed by Cristi Bota

Produced by Scharf Film Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)



Special Mention of the Romanian Days Jury:

The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Valeriu Andriuță

Produced by Amprenta Films

Coproduced by Idea Film

Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)



Romanian Film Days Award - Short Film Section:

County Captain / Capitane de județ (Romania)

Directed by Dan Panaet

Other Awards:

Audience Award:

Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Holtai

Produced by CineSuper



Most Popular Romanian Film Award (Vodafone Hearts’ Award)

Wild Delta / Delta salbatica (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Dan Dinu

TIFF.25 Trophy:

Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu

Janovics Jenő Award:

Polish distributor Roman Gutek

Excellence Award:

Romanian actress Anda Onesa

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Italian actress Ornella Muti



FIPRESCI Award:

Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Youth Award (TEEN Spirit):

Sundays / Los Domingos (Spain, France)

Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

Ecumenical Jury Award:

Truly Naked (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)

Directed by Muriel d’Ansembourg

SIGNIS Award:

Edges / Margini (Romania)

Directed by Roberta Șerban

TIFF RO Days | Industry Events Awards:

Transilvania Pitch Stop:

Grand Prize offered by Chainsaw Europe:

Fathers (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Iliev

Produced by Handplayed

TPS Development Award offered by Avanpost:

Times New Roman (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

CNC Moldova Award:

Another Story About My Son (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Adrian Silișteanu

Produced by Domestic Film)

Coproduced by Viktoria World Sales and Distribution

Connecting CottbusConnecting Cottbus CoCo Lab: East-West Award:

Mara Crăcăleanu for the project Sun Offspring, directed by Octavian Şaramet

Luno Award:

Decebal’s Wedding (Romania)

Directed by Matei Lucaci-Grünberg

Produced by Atelier de Film

Drama Room:

Best Series Project Award – Development Agreement with PRO TV:

Stay in School! (Romania)

Written by Rodica Dominteanu

Creative Residency at Bethlen-Haller Castle:

The Story of a Lost Boy (Romania)

Created by Gabriel Corneanu

Book to Screen:

A one-year option agreement with PRO TV:

Greu de pătruns în pădurea de mesteceni (Romania)

Written by Ruxandra Burcescu

Book to Screen Award in the amount of €1,000:

Tot ce i-am promis tatălui meu (Romania)

Written by Ioana Maria Stăncescu

Works in Progress:

Transilvania HBO Award:

The Fear’s Artist (Romania)

Directed by Cristi Iftime

Produced by Rova Film

We Won’t Get Old Together (Romania)

Directed by Marius Olteanu

Produced by Point Film

Local Competition:

Local Competition Award:

The Nest / Fészek (Romania)

Directed by Lukács Gergely

and

Love Stadium (Romania)

Directed by Jose Andres Canales

Special Mention of the Local Competition Jury:

Railways (Romania)

Directed by George Sorinca

Other Awards:

Young Francophone Jury Award, presented by TV5 Monde, the French Institute, and RFI Romania:

No One Will Know / Le roi soleil (France)

Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Marius Papară for the project Ibida

Ana-Maria Comănescu for the project Paradox

Special Mentions within the Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

Darius Zelenco for the project Kinostetic

Actress Marina Palii