Lionel Wins 25th Transilvania IFF

Memory (France, the Netherlands) by Vladlena Sandu won the What’s Up, Doc? Award.
The TIFF.25 Trophy went to Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu, who currently lives in France, while Polish distributor Roman Gutek was presented with the Janovics Jenő Award.
Italian actress Ornella Mutti received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Festival Awards:
Official Competition:
Transilvania Trophy:
Lionel (Spain, France)
Directed by Carlos Saiz
Best Directing Award:
Konstantina Kotzamani for Titanic Ocean (Greece, Germany, Romania, France, Spain, Japan)
Produced by Homemade Films
Coproduced by Wunderlust, deFilm (defilm.ro), Manny Films, Frida Films, Happinet Phantom Studios, Mam Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ERT, Vodafone TV, and Onassis Culture, in association with Quiddity and Finite Films (UK), Felony (Cyprus), ARTE, Avanpost Media (Romania)
Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), FFA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, the French CNC, Île-de-France, The CNC and the GFC – French-Greel Co-Production Fund, the Romanian Government, Media Investment Communication, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals Generalitat de Catalunya, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Xunta de Galicia
Special Jury Award:
Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Goran Stankovic
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, MEDIA Creative Europe, the RE-ACT Fund
Best Performance Award:
Caolán O’Gorman, Andrew Howard, Alessa Savage and Safiya Benaddi in Truly Naked (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)
Directed by Muriel d’Ansembourg
What’s Up, Doc? Competition:
What’s Up, Doc? Award:
Memory (France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Vladlena Sandu
Special Mention of the “What’s up, Doc?” Jury:
Variations on a Theme (South Africa, the Netherlands, Qatar)
Directed by Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar
Romanian Film Days Competition:
Romanian Film Days Award - Feature Film Section:
Y (Romania, Greece)
Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alex Baciu
Produced by Tangaj Production
Coproduced by View Master Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Greek Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Cinema City, Banca Comercială Română, Mega Image, Unicredit, Raiffeisen Bank and Centrul Medical Unirea - Regina Maria
Romanian Film Days Debut Award:
Back and Forth / Dus-întors (Romania)
Directed by Cristi Bota
Produced by Scharf Film Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Special Mention of the Romanian Days Jury:
The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Valeriu Andriuță
Produced by Amprenta Films
Coproduced by Idea Film
Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Romanian Film Days Award - Short Film Section:
County Captain / Capitane de județ (Romania)
Directed by Dan Panaet
Other Awards:
Audience Award:
Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Holtai
Produced by CineSuper
Most Popular Romanian Film Award (Vodafone Hearts’ Award)
Wild Delta / Delta salbatica (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Dan Dinu
TIFF.25 Trophy:
Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu
Janovics Jenő Award:
Polish distributor Roman Gutek
Excellence Award:
Romanian actress Anda Onesa
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Italian actress Ornella Muti
FIPRESCI Award:
Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Produced by Saga Film
Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center
Youth Award (TEEN Spirit):
Sundays / Los Domingos (Spain, France)
Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
Ecumenical Jury Award:
Truly Naked (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)
Directed by Muriel d’Ansembourg
SIGNIS Award:
Edges / Margini (Romania)
Directed by Roberta Șerban
TIFF RO Days | Industry Events Awards:
Transilvania Pitch Stop:
Grand Prize offered by Chainsaw Europe:
Fathers (Bulgaria)
Directed by Martin Iliev
Produced by Handplayed
TPS Development Award offered by Avanpost:
Times New Roman (Ukraine)
Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
CNC Moldova Award:
Another Story About My Son (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Adrian Silișteanu
Produced by Domestic Film)
Coproduced by Viktoria World Sales and Distribution
Connecting CottbusConnecting Cottbus CoCo Lab: East-West Award:
Mara Crăcăleanu for the project Sun Offspring, directed by Octavian Şaramet
Luno Award:
Decebal’s Wedding (Romania)
Directed by Matei Lucaci-Grünberg
Produced by Atelier de Film
Drama Room:
Best Series Project Award – Development Agreement with PRO TV:
Stay in School! (Romania)
Written by Rodica Dominteanu
Creative Residency at Bethlen-Haller Castle:
The Story of a Lost Boy (Romania)
Created by Gabriel Corneanu
Book to Screen:
A one-year option agreement with PRO TV:
Greu de pătruns în pădurea de mesteceni (Romania)
Written by Ruxandra Burcescu
Book to Screen Award in the amount of €1,000:
Tot ce i-am promis tatălui meu (Romania)
Written by Ioana Maria Stăncescu
Works in Progress:
Transilvania HBO Award:
The Fear’s Artist (Romania)
Directed by Cristi Iftime
Produced by Rova Film
We Won’t Get Old Together (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Produced by Point Film
Local Competition:
Local Competition Award:
The Nest / Fészek (Romania)
Directed by Lukács Gergely
and
Love Stadium (Romania)
Directed by Jose Andres Canales
Special Mention of the Local Competition Jury:
Railways (Romania)
Directed by George Sorinca
Other Awards:
Young Francophone Jury Award, presented by TV5 Monde, the French Institute, and RFI Romania:
No One Will Know / Le roi soleil (France)
Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:
Marius Papară for the project Ibida
Ana-Maria Comănescu for the project Paradox
Special Mentions within the Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:
Darius Zelenco for the project Kinostetic
Actress Marina Palii