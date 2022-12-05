05-12-2022

FESTIVALS: Have You Seen This Woman? Wins 2022 Belgrade Auteur Film Festival

By
    Have You Seen This Woman? by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević Have You Seen This Woman? by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević credit: Non-Aligned Films

    BELGRADE: The Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen This Woman? directed by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluscevic won Best Film Award at the 28th edition of the Auteur Film Festival, held in Belgrade 25 November – 2 December 2022.

    Juraj Lerotić received the award for best director for his debut feature Safe Place, which is a Croatian/Slovenian coproduction.

    WINNERS:

    Aleksandar Saša Petrović Grand Prix:
    Have You Seen This Woman? / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in BelgradeDinaridi Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Director Award:
    Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Gordan Mihić Best Screenplay Award:
    Mani Haghighi, Amir Reza Koohestani for Subtraction (Iran)
    Directed by Mani Haghighi

    Special Award for Best Actor:
    Arswendy Bening Swara for Autobiography (Indonesia, Poland, Germany, Singapore, France, Philippines)
    Directed by Makbul Mubarak
    Produced by KawanKawan Media
    Coproduced by In Vivo Films, Potocol, Staron Film, Cinematografica, NiKo Film, FOCUSED equipment, Partisipasi Indonesia

    Professor Vlada Petrić Award for Most Cinematic Sequence in a Film in Honour of Slavko Vorkapić:

    The Mountain (France)
    Directed by Thomas Salvador

    Fairytale (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov

    “Bravest” Award in the Brave Balkans Programme:
    Pelican (Croatia)
    Directed by Filip Heraković
    Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly LLC
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Special Mention in the Brave Balkans Programme:
    In Shoulders (Serbia) Short film
    Directed by Tara Gajović

    Aleksandar Petković Award for Best Cinematography:
    Alexis Kavyrchine and Victor Pichon for The Mountain (France)
    Directed by Thomas Salvador

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« OBITUARY: Veteran Serbian Film Director Mladomir Puriša Đorđević