FESTIVALS: Have You Seen This Woman? Wins 2022 Belgrade Auteur Film Festival

Juraj Lerotić received the award for best director for his debut feature Safe Place, which is a Croatian/Slovenian coproduction.
WINNERS:
Aleksandar Saša Petrović Grand Prix:
Have You Seen This Woman? / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Director Award:
Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
Gordan Mihić Best Screenplay Award:
Mani Haghighi, Amir Reza Koohestani for Subtraction (Iran)
Directed by Mani Haghighi
Special Award for Best Actor:
Arswendy Bening Swara for Autobiography (Indonesia, Poland, Germany, Singapore, France, Philippines)
Directed by Makbul Mubarak
Produced by KawanKawan Media
Coproduced by In Vivo Films, Potocol, Staron Film, Cinematografica, NiKo Film, FOCUSED equipment, Partisipasi Indonesia
Professor Vlada Petrić Award for Most Cinematic Sequence in a Film in Honour of Slavko Vorkapić:
The Mountain (France)
Directed by Thomas Salvador
Fairytale (Russia)
Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov
“Bravest” Award in the Brave Balkans Programme:
Pelican (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Heraković
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly LLC
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Special Mention in the Brave Balkans Programme:
In Shoulders (Serbia) Short film
Directed by Tara Gajović
Aleksandar Petković Award for Best Cinematography:
Alexis Kavyrchine and Victor Pichon for The Mountain (France)
Directed by Thomas Salvador