FESTIVALS: Have You Seen This Woman? Wins 2022 Belgrade Auteur Film Festival

Have You Seen This Woman? by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević

BELGRADE: The Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen This Woman? directed by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluscevic won Best Film Award at the 28th edition of the Auteur Film Festival , held in Belgrade 25 November – 2 December 2022.

Juraj Lerotić received the award for best director for his debut feature Safe Place, which is a Croatian/Slovenian coproduction.

WINNERS:

Aleksandar Saša Petrović Grand Prix:

Have You Seen This Woman? / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Director Award:

Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

Gordan Mihić Best Screenplay Award:

Mani Haghighi, Amir Reza Koohestani for Subtraction (Iran)

Directed by Mani Haghighi

Special Award for Best Actor:

Arswendy Bening Swara for Autobiography (Indonesia, Poland, Germany, Singapore, France, Philippines)

Directed by Makbul Mubarak

Produced by KawanKawan Media

Coproduced by In Vivo Films, Potocol, Staron Film, Cinematografica, NiKo Film, FOCUSED equipment, Partisipasi Indonesia

Professor Vlada Petrić Award for Most Cinematic Sequence in a Film in Honour of Slavko Vorkapić:

The Mountain (France)

Directed by Thomas Salvador

Fairytale (Russia)

Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov

“Bravest” Award in the Brave Balkans Programme:

Pelican (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Heraković

Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly LLC

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Special Mention in the Brave Balkans Programme:

In Shoulders (Serbia) Short film

Directed by Tara Gajović

Aleksandar Petković Award for Best Cinematography:

Alexis Kavyrchine and Victor Pichon for The Mountain (France)

Directed by Thomas Salvador