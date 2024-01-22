FESTIVALS: Kustendorf Film & Music Festival 2024 Ready to Start

Other sections of the festival are New Auteurs, Retrospective of Greatness, and Contemporary Trends.
The festival is organised by Rasta International under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, and the town of Mećavnik. Kustendorf usually takes place in Kusturica’s village at the Mt. Mokra Gora.
Kustendorf 2024 Competition Programme:
9-5 (Serbia)
Directed by Maša Šarović
Bye Bye, Bowser (Austria)
Directed by Jasmin Baumgartner
Duck Roast (Finland)
Directed by Jelica Jerinić
Highway of a Broken Heart (Greece)
Directed by Nikos Kyritsis
The Creature (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kosowski
Madden (Sweden)
Directed by Malin Ingrid Johansson
mise à nu (Austria, Germany, France)
Directed by Simon Maria Kubiena, Lea Marie Lembke
The Last Shift (Russia)
Directed by Asker Unaev
Lemon Tree (USA)
Directed by Rachel Walden
I Promise You Paradise (Egypt)
Directed by Morad Mostafa
Hikuri (Mexico)
Directed by Sandra Ovilla León
On the Silk Road (Uzbekistan)
Directed by Sherzod Nazarov
Only the Devil Hates Water (North Macedonia)
Directed by Lidija Mojsovska
Shanti (India)
Directed by Vivek Rai
Silhouette (Czech Republic)
Directed by Savva Dolomanov
Short Cut Grass (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo
Violet Country (Russia)
Directed by Mikhail Gorobchuk