FESTIVALS: Kustendorf Film & Music Festival 2024 Ready to Start

BELGRADE: Seventeen titles selected from among 536 submitted films will take part in the Competition programme of the 17th edition of the Kustendorf Film & Music Festival , which will be held in Drvengrad, Serbia 23 – 27 January 2024. The festival was initiated by Emir Kusturica.

Other sections of the festival are New Auteurs, Retrospective of Greatness, and Contemporary Trends.

The festival is organised by Rasta International under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, and the town of Mećavnik. Kustendorf usually takes place in Kusturica’s village at the Mt. Mokra Gora.

Kustendorf 2024 Competition Programme:

9-5 (Serbia)

Directed by Maša Šarović

Bye Bye, Bowser (Austria)

Directed by Jasmin Baumgartner

Duck Roast (Finland)

Directed by Jelica Jerinić

Highway of a Broken Heart (Greece)

Directed by Nikos Kyritsis

The Creature (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kosowski

Madden (Sweden)

Directed by Malin Ingrid Johansson

mise à nu (Austria, Germany, France)

Directed by Simon Maria Kubiena, Lea Marie Lembke



The Last Shift (Russia)

Directed by Asker Unaev

Lemon Tree (USA)

Directed by Rachel Walden

I Promise You Paradise (Egypt)

Directed by Morad Mostafa

Hikuri (Mexico)

Directed by Sandra Ovilla León

On the Silk Road (Uzbekistan)

Directed by Sherzod Nazarov

Only the Devil Hates Water (North Macedonia)

Directed by Lidija Mojsovska

Shanti (India)

Directed by Vivek Rai

Silhouette (Czech Republic)

Directed by Savva Dolomanov

Short Cut Grass (Croatia)

Directed by David Gašo

Violet Country (Russia)

Directed by Mikhail Gorobchuk