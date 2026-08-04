FNE at Venice 2026: Heretic Picks-Up Regional Coproduction Until the Day Ends by Jelena Maksimović

BELGRADE: Young Serbian editor Jelena Maksimović’s debut feature as a director Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana has been acquired by Heretic ahead of its world premiere in the Horizons competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival (2 – 12 September 2026). The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, and Croatia.

The plot revolves around 20-year-old Lena, who runs away from a family that makes her unhappy, and meets Stefan, who is two years older, and with whom she shares her desire to be accepted and free. During one night, they join demonstrations marked by unstoppable popular discontent.

The script written by the director herself has been co-written by Olga Dimitrijević and Ivan Salatić. The cast is led by Lena Trifunović, Andrija Krivokapić, Irina Hotomski, Stefan Tarabić, Nataša Radenković Čakardić and Miodrag Dragičević.

The film is a coproduction between Serbia’s Taurunum Film in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Premierplus Studio, Slovenia’s Staragara, Germany’s Kelek Film, Montenegro’s Meander Film, and Croatia’s Dinaridi Film.

It has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, and the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme (FFSP).