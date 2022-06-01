FNE Film Meets Games: Premiere of Slovak Animated Film Yourland Spawns New Game

BRATISLAVA: A few days before the premiere of the long-awaited animated film Yourland / Tvoja zem by Peter Budinský (previous title Heart of a Tower ), Nohavmede studio introduced a new game Yourland: Bowlers Run, to emphasise the environmental dimension of the film in the latest example of film games convergence.

The development of the game took almost two years, during which the authors worked closely with the studios involved in the production of the film.

„With the Plutoon studio we consulted especially on the concept of the story, so that it would be understandable even for children who did not see the film, and at the same time it will add a new dimension to the world from the film. On the technical side, we collaborated with the Belgian studio The Fridge (part of The Pack studio), where we managed to get as close as possible to the visual side of the film. The studio gave us access to 3D models, which we converted to 2D to maintain visual quality and allow users to display it even on less powerful mobile phones, ” creator of the game Peter Račko from Nohavmede told FNE.

Yourland: Bowlers Run is an atmospheric action platformer set in the fantasy world of Yourland. The game is designed for children aged 6 to 12. Players will embark on a new adventure with Ema and Riki - the main characters in the film. Their task is to save as many bowlers as possible. Their home is in danger due to an environmental catastrophe, and Riki and Ema are trying to rescue them and take them to safety. Through 24 interactive, physically simulated levels players will visit the tropical jungle, underground mines and port towns.

The animated film Yourland was produced by BFILM (Slovakia) in coproduction with Plutoon (Slovakia), THE PACK (Belgium), BFILM.cz (Czech Republic) and Radio and Television Slovakia, and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund and screen.brussels.

The development of the game was supported by Art Support Fund.

Information:

Developer: Nohavmede studio (Slovakia)

Platforms: iOS, Android

Release: May 2022

ESRB rating: E for everyone

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Creators: Peter Račko (production, game design, coding), Katarína Chlebničanová (illustration of menu)