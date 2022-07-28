Pluto Film Picks-up Michal Blaško’s Debut Feature Victim

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/German coproduction Victim / Obet’ by Michal Blaško has been acquired by Pluto Film ahead of its world premiere in the Orizzonti competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Set in a small Czech town, Victim tells the story of a Ukrainian immigrant Irina who is seeking justice in a racist society, torn between family and the search for the truth.

The film is produced by nutprodukcia Slovakia and Czech nutprodukce in coproduction with Electric Sheep, the Czech Television and RTVS.

It was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions.

Victim was selected for L’Atelier at Cannes 2019 and received the Works in Progress TRT Award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2021.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival will be held 31 August – 10 September 2022.