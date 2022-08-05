Intramovies Picks Up Tereza Nvotovà’s Sophomore Feature Nightsiren

BRATISLAVA: Tereza Nvotovà’s second feature film Nightsiren / Svetlonoc had been acquired by Rome-based sales agent Intramovies ahead of its world premiere in the Cineasti del Presente competition of the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (3 – 13 August 2022).

Nightsiren is set in the wild Slovak mountains. Charlotte returns to an abandoned cabin that she ran away from as a child. The local villagers believe that her return has awakened a malicious old witch. Only the town weirdo Mira is not afraid to help Charlotte unravel her past and confront her own demons.

Barbora Námerová and Tereza Nvotová wrote the script.

The cast includes Natália Germani, Eva Mores, Marek Geišberg, Jana Oľhová, Juliána Oľhová, Noel Czuczor, Zuzana Konečná, Peter Ondrejička and Iva Bittová.

The film is a Slovak/Czech/French coproduction produced by BFILM in coproduction with moloko film and Silvera Productions. It received support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and Eurimages.