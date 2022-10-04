Fire Damage in Digital Audiovisual Department of Slovak Film Institute

BRATISLAVA: The fire that broke out in the Digital Audiovisual Department of the Slovak Film Institute ( SFI ) on 20 September 2022 caused significant damage to the digitalisation and digital restoration equipment, according to the Slovak Film Institute.

"The affected technologies are currently subjected to assessment, but due to the aggressive nature of the fire, it is very unlikely that they will be technically fit", said Peter Dubecký, the General Director of the Slovak Film Institute.

There were no employees on the premises when the fire broke out.

Kino Lumière, which is in the same building, was not directly affected by the fire, but it is currently closed as it needs to be properly cleaned.

According to the preliminary findings, the fire originated in an air-conditioning unit.

