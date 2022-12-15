FNE Film Meets Games: Q&A with Peter Adamcik, CEO and Lead Programmer of Slovak 3DIVISION

KOSICE: FNE spoke to Peter Adamcik, CEO and lead programmer of 3DIVISION , about their current activities as well as the state of the Slovak game development industry.

3DIVISION is a video game development company, a small company of freelance developers with more than 15 years of experience. The company focuses on development for PC and consoles.

Central and Eastern Europe is one of the most important locations for global games developers and studios, and artists in the region are increasingly working for both film and games. FNE looks at how these two sectors of the entertainment industry are converging and why this trend is important for the future development of both.

FNE: When was 3DIVISION founded and what have been your main missions and strategic projects so far?

Peter Adamcik: I founded 3DIVISION back in 2005. Our main focus was previously the arcade flight simulator, now we are developing the successful city building tycoon game Soviet Republic.

FNE: What is the current situation in the Slovak gaming industry and what distinguishes it from the industry of other countries?

Peter Adamcik: We have the organisation SGDA in Slovakia, which collects information about the Slovak game industry. So far the revenue of the game industry in Slovakia is heading slowly towards 100 m EUR per year.

FNE: Film and games converge is a hot topic now. What can you tell us about the relationship between the gaming industry and the film in your experience? Do you have any experience using VFX in terms of games?

Peter Adamcik: I think the most interesting fact is that a couple of decades ago, almost only computer games were influenced by famous films or series. Now I think there are more new films/series influenced by computer games. Who knows, maybe the film industry lacks new ideas?

As for me specifically, I do not have experience in using VFX in games.

FNE: Are games going to IPO on the Slovak stock market and do the companies going to IPO include a film person or film projects?

Peter Adamcik: It is not usual because there are mostly small companies. But as far as I know some companies, like Pixel Federation, which is a big developer in Slovakia, are on the stock market. Some other companies have a strategy to go on the stock market too, but that’s not our case for now.

FNE: Are there any Slovak films that are being turned into games or Slovak games that are being turned into films or TV series?

Peter Adamcik: I remember a very old game called Pacho, after a character from the film Pacho the Bandit from Hybe (1976) directed by Martin Tapák and produced by Slovenská filmová tvorba Koliba (SFT). Then there are projects which have the same historical setup/theme for a game and a film just as Janosik had, but this is not exactly the case when a game is turned into a film or vice versa.

FNE: Which Slovak games would you single out that have had international success, on which did you work?

Peter Adamcik: If there is any successful computer game from Slovakia, it means that it has international success because Slovakia is a very small country. Our last game Soviet Republic is most likely the most successful PC/STEAM computer game from Slovakia for now. Also our older games like the Air Conflicts series are well known at least within the fans of the genre.

My portfolio includes such games as: Air Conflicts (2006) PC, Attack on Pearl Harbor (2007) PC, Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (2011) PC/PS3/X360, Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (2012) PC/PS3/ X360, Foosball 2012, PS3, PC , PS Vita, Air Missions: Hind (2017) PC/XOne and Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic (2019) PC.

FNE: How much is the turnover and how much the percentage of expected growth in the Slovak Games industry? What can you tell us specifically about your company numbers?

Peter Adamcik: According to SGDA, the turnover for the Slovak game business was 80 m EUR in 2021 and 83 m EUR in 2022. Our company’s turnover is currently somewhere between 100,000 and 500,000 EUR / year.

FNE: How do you see the development of the relationship between the film and gaming industries?

Peter Adamcik: I think that the film and gaming industries will become more and more connected in the future and both will stay with us forever, and so will the theatre.