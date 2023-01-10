10-01-2023

FESTIVALS: Applications for 2023 Febiofest Bratislava Still Open

    BRATISLAVA: Short films from Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary are welcome to apply for the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava. The deadline for applications is 15 January 2023.

    The call for entries is mainly for short films from the Visegrád Group (Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary) and then Austria and Ukraine. These films are invited to enter the Heart of Europe competition.

