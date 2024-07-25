PRODUCTION: Adonis Florides in Postproduction with Cypriot Film How We Spent Christmas

NICOSIA: Cypriot director/writer Adonis Florides is currently in postproduction with his feature film How We Spent Christmas / ΠωςΠεράσαμε τα Χριστούγεννα, which is expected to be released mid- to end of 2025.

Cyprus 1963. Young Marina’s adolescent dreams are abruptly disrupted when the intercommunal conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots breaks out, causing her family to be trapped in their house on Christmas Eve.

“The film was inspired by the many stories circulating the director’s family about the time of the intercommunal conflict between Greek and Turkish Cypriots in 1963-64. The film does not want to portray the horrors of war or other forms of violence in a graphic way. Instead, its main goal is to show how people's relationships are formed in such circumstances and how such an experience can shape the life of a young person. The film’s atmosphere is tragically absurd and claustrophobic (with elements of black humour) as the story takes place mainly within the walls of the family's bourgeois home,” producer Marios Piperides told FNE.

Marios Piperides and Janine Teerling of AMP Filmworks Ltd are producing with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus and in partnership with A.B. Seahorse Film Productions Ltd (Cyroys).

The budget of the film is 700,000 EUR.

The shooting started on 10 May 2024 and ended on 8 June 2024. The 23 shooting days were spent on one location, a 1950s house in the Kaimakli area in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The main cast includes Anthi Kassinou, Charalambos Charalambous, Eleni Kaoula, Vasilis Michael and Elena Kallinikou.

Production Information:

Producer:

AMP Filmworks Ltd (Cyprus)

Credits:

Director: Adonis Florides

Screenwriter: Adonis Florides

DoP: Yorgos Rahmatoulin

Editor: Stylianos Constantinou

Production designer: Andreas Antoniou

Sound designer: Stavros Terlikkas

Costume designer: Lakis Genethlis

Make-up artist: Yiorgos Vavanos

Hair stylist: Sotiris Finiris

Music composer: Antonis Antoniou

Casting director: Eleni Nicolaou

Production manager: Zenon Hadjipavlou

Cast: Anthi Kassinou, Charalambos Charalambous, Eleni Kaoula, Vasilis Michael, Elena Kallinikou, Aggelos Hadjimichael, OrfeasSolomou, Derman Atik, Izel Seylani, Aytunç Sabanli, Giorgos Evagorou, Andreas Kentis