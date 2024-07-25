FNE Podcast: Actress Saskia Rosendahl

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to German actress Saskia Rosendahl about her career and films that have often been sold to CEE countries in the past years, as well as her acting roles in Cate Shortland's Lore (2012), a German neo-noir television series Babylon Berlin (2017 - present), created and directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten, and her upcoming projects and plans.

Saskia Rosendahl was born in Halle an der Saale in 1993. Already at the age of 8, she performed in the Halle opera as a member of the children ballet troupe. From 2008 on, she appeared in productions of the improvisational theatre "Kaltstart" and the Neues Theater Halle. In 2010, she was cast in a supporting role in Für Elise, which marked her debut in front of the camera. She landed her first leading role with Cate Shortland's drama Lore (2012). In 2013 she was declared one of ten European "Shooting Stars" of the European Film Promotion (EFP) at the Berlinale.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.