FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2023 Announces Winners

    Butterfly Vision by Maksym Nakonechnyi Butterfly Vision by Maksym Nakonechnyi

    BRATISLAVA: Polish short film The Fence / Płot by Tomasz Wolski was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section and the UK/Czech/Croatian drama Butterfly Vision by Maxym Nakonečnyj was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 30th edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (15 – 19 March 2023).

    This year, in addition to the usual 20 short films from neighbouring countries, the In the Heart of Europe competition section of the festival added for the first time a long films competition with 10 fiction, animated, documentary and experimental films.

    Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

    Main Competition Award:
    The Fence / Płot (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski

    Special Mention:
    Hardly Working (Austria)
    Directed by Total Refusal (Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)

    In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

    Main Competition Award:
    Butterfly Vision / Bačenňa metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)
    Directed by Maxym Nakonečnyj
    Produced by Tabor Production
    Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    Special Mention:
    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Silesia FilmKivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
    Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

    Young Jury Award:
    Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová
    Produced by guča films
    Coproduced by Marina films
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundRTVS (Radio and Television Slovakia), the Bratislava Region

    Dafilms Award:
    Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)
    Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
    Produced by Film Studio Vertov
    Coproduced by Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund

    Bratislava Industry Days Awards:

    Best Febio Pitch Award:
    Period Drama (Slovakia, Czech Republic), short animated film
    Directed by Michaela Mihalyi
    Produced by BFILM.cz
    Coproduced by Worst Films

    Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
    The House in the Middle / Dom uprostred (Slovakia), fiction
    Directed by Dominik György
    Produced by Furia Film

    Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Award:
    My World Upside Down / Miškov svet (Slovakia), fiction
    Directed by Daniel Rihák
    Produced by What If Film

