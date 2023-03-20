FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2023 Announces Winners

This year, in addition to the usual 20 short films from neighbouring countries, the In the Heart of Europe competition section of the festival added for the first time a long films competition with 10 fiction, animated, documentary and experimental films.
Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:
Main Competition Award:
The Fence / Płot (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
Special Mention:
Hardly Working (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal (Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)
In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:
Main Competition Award:
Butterfly Vision / Bačenňa metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Directed by Maxym Nakonečnyj
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Special Mention:
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute
Young Jury Award:
Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by guča films
Coproduced by Marina films
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (Radio and Television Slovakia), the Bratislava Region
Dafilms Award:
Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Produced by Film Studio Vertov
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund
Bratislava Industry Days Awards:
Best Febio Pitch Award:
Period Drama (Slovakia, Czech Republic), short animated film
Directed by Michaela Mihalyi
Produced by BFILM.cz
Coproduced by Worst Films
Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
The House in the Middle / Dom uprostred (Slovakia), fiction
Directed by Dominik György
Produced by Furia Film
Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Award:
My World Upside Down / Miškov svet (Slovakia), fiction
Directed by Daniel Rihák
Produced by What If Film