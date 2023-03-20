FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2023 Announces Winners

BRATISLAVA: Polish short film The Fence / Płot by Tomasz Wolski was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section and the UK/Czech/Croatian drama Butterfly Vision by Maxym Nakonečnyj was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 30th edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (15 – 19 March 2023).

This year, in addition to the usual 20 short films from neighbouring countries, the In the Heart of Europe competition section of the festival added for the first time a long films competition with 10 fiction, animated, documentary and experimental films.

Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

Main Competition Award:

The Fence / Płot (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Special Mention:

Hardly Working (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal (Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)

In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

Main Competition Award:

Butterfly Vision / Bačenňa metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Maxym Nakonečnyj

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Special Mention:

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio

Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

Young Jury Award:

Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Produced by guča films

Coproduced by Marina films

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (Radio and Television Slovakia), the Bratislava Region

Dafilms Award:

Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Produced by Film Studio Vertov

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund

Bratislava Industry Days Awards:

Best Febio Pitch Award:

Period Drama (Slovakia, Czech Republic), short animated film

Directed by Michaela Mihalyi

Produced by BFILM.cz

Coproduced by Worst Films

Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:

The House in the Middle / Dom uprostred (Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Dominik György

Produced by Furia Film

Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Award:

My World Upside Down / Miškov svet (Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Daniel Rihák

Produced by What If Film