FESTIVALS: Bratislava Industry Days at Febiofest IFF Announces Projects Selected for Works in Progress

BRATISLAVA: Ten Slovak film projects will be showcased at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry Days at Febiofest IFF on 17 March 2023. Bratislava Industry Days will be held 15 – 18 March 2023 and the 30th International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava will take place 15 – 19 March 2023.

The 10 selected projects in various stages of development/production include six fiction films (including two short films), three documentaries, and one animated short film.

The Works in Progress presentation will take place at Bratislava's Slovak National Gallery and will be live streamed for pre-registered audience. Click HERE for the registration.

Works in Progress Selected Projects:

The House in the Middle / Dom uprostred (Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Dominik György

Produced by Furia Film

Rocks / Kamene (Slovakia), documentary

Directed by Paula Ďurinová

Produced by guča films

Miškov svet / My World Upside Down (Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Daniel Rihák

Produced by What If Film

The End of Jarmila / Na milú Jarmilu (Slovakia), short fiction film

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Produced by nutprodukcia

Period Drama (Slovakia, Czech Republic), short animated film

Directed by Michaela Mihalyi

Produced by BFILM.cz

Coproduced by Worst Films

Pozor, padá SNG! / Hanging Without Walls (Slovakia), documentary

Directed by Jana Durajová, Lena Kušnieriková

Produced by PubRes

The Editorial Office / Redakcia / Редакція (Ukraine, Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Roman Bondarchuk

Produced by Moon Man, South Films

Coproduced by Silverart

The Singing House / Spievajúci dom (Slovakia), fiction

Directed by Andrej Kolenčík

Produced by Admiral Films

Shedding the Mist / Svlékat mlhy (Slovakia), short fiction film

Directed by Kateřina Hroníková

Produced by FTF VŠMU

The Valley of the Widows / Údolie vdov (Slovakia), documentary

Directed by Miro Jelok

Produced by Vințafilms