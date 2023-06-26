FESTIVALS: Love According to Dalva Wins Art Film Fest 2023

Love According to Dalva by Emmanuelle Nicot

KOŠICE: The Belgian/French drama Love According to Dalva directed by Emmanuelle Nicot won the Blue Angel, the main prize in the International Competition of the 29th Art Film Fest Košice. The festival took place 16 – 23 June 2023.

In addition to the competition categories, important film personalities were also traditionally awarded during the closing ceremony. The Actor´s Mission Award was bestowed upon the acclaimed Czech theatre and film actress Eva Holubová, while the Golden Camera Award for significant contribution to cinema was received by the world-renowned Hungarian director Béla Tarr.

During the eight days of the festival, 82 long films and 37 short films from four continents were screened in 146 screenings.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Love According to Dalva / Dalva (Belgium, France)

Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot

Best Director:

Valentina Maurel for I Have Electric Dreams / Tengo sueños eléctricos (Belgium, France, Costa Rica)

Best Actress:

Julia Savage for Blaze (Australia)

Directed by Del Kathryn Barton

Best Actor:

Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Eurimages

Special Mention:

Domingo and the Mist / Domingo y la niebla (Costa Rica, Qatar)

Directed by Ariel Escalante Meza

Audience Award:

The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)

Directed by Colm Bairéad

Best Short Film:

48 Hours (Iran)

Directed by Azadeh Moussavi

Special Mention (Short Films):

Liquid Bread / Chlieb náš každodenný (Slovakia)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Fairplay (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Zoel Aeschbacher