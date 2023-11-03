BOX OFFICE: Slovak/Canadian Drama Réveillon Tops Local Box Office in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The historical family drama Réveillon / A máme čo sme chceli by Michal Kunes Kováč, ranks first in the Slovak charts after opening in the second position on 19 October 2023. In its second week in cinemas, this Slovak/Canadian coproduction left behind the new drama by Martin Scorsese and the animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

According to the Union of the Slovak Distributors, Réveillon has cashed in 147,209 EUR with 20,968 admissions after the second week in cinemas. As a comparison, Scorsese´s drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which also premiered on 19 October 2023, has had 17,788 admissions and 138,144 EUR gross in two weeks.

The story of Réveillon takes place on the New Year’s Eve of 1992/93. Michal and Charlie (his Canadian girlfriend), arrive home to celebrate the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, only to find the family in chaos. Michal’s father has suffered a heart attack after damning evidence emerged that he had betrayed both the country and family by cooperating with the outgoing regime’s secret police.

The film was produced by Slovakia‘s B Production, Canadian Don Carmody TV, AZYL Production and the Radio and Television Slovakia (RTVS). The production was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Radio and Television Slovakia.

Réveillon was released in Slovak cinemas by Bontonfilm. The Czech premiere is expected in the spring of 2024.