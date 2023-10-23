Filmotor Picks-Up Photophobia

BRATISLAVA: Czech sales agent Filmotor has acquired the documentary Photophobia directed by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík. The film has been selected as Slovakia’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Photophobia is a coproduction between Slovakia, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

The film follows twelve-year-old Niki and his family, who come to a metro station in Kharkiv to hide from the bombing while their house is being destroyed.

The film was produced by Slovak Punkchart films and Czech Cinémotif Films in coproduction with the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine) and the Czech Television with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.

Photophobia had its world premiere in the Special Events programme of the 20th Giornate degli Autori, which was held alongside the 80th Venice Film Festival, where it won the Europa Cinemas Label Award.