Katarína Krnáčová Elected President of Slovak Film and Television Academy

BRATISLAVA: Members of the Slovak Film and Television Academy SFTA elected film producer Katarína Krnáčová as the president of SFTA , succeeding Wanda Adamík Hrycová, who held the position since 2018. Film producer and director Ivan Ostrochovský became the new vice-president of the Academy.

Katarína Krnáčová is the CEO of the production company Silverart, which has produced successful films such as Summer Rebels / Letní rebeli by Martina Saková (coproduced with Germany‘s Projector23 and RTVS) or Krnáčová´s producing debut Little Harbour / Piata loď directed by Iveta Grofová (2017, coproduced with Hulapa film, Ltd., endorfilm, Katapult Film and RTVS), which won the Crystal Bear Award at the Berlinale.

Krnáčová is also a member of the European Film Academy and held the position of vice-president at SFTA since 2019.

SFTA is the professional audiovisual organisation in Slovakia, that brings together prominent figures in Slovak audiovisual culture. SFTA organises the annual Slovak Film Week showcase and the Sun in a Net awards, which is one of two most important national film prizes.

The organisation cooperates with the European Film Academy and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and annually nominates the Slovak films which represent the country in the Oscar and European film prize competitions.