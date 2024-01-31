Acclaimed Filmmakers to Attend 2024 Visegrad Film Forum in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: Indian-born British-American film editor Tariq Anwar, British cinematographer / photographer Peter Suschitzky and Icelandic screenwriter / director Rúnar Rúnarsson will be coming to Bratislava for the 11th Visegrad Film Forum , which will take place at the Film and Television School of the Academy of Performing Arts from 13 to 16 March 2024.

VFF provides informal education and networking opportunities for a broad international audience. During four days participants can experience learning and networking, student film screenings, masterclasses with renowned experts, case studies of interesting film projects, and discussions.

VFF is organised by Boiler, o.z. and co-organised with the Film and Television School of the Academy of Performing Arts and IFF Febiofest, which take place at the same time. The event is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Tariq Anvar is known as editor of such films as American Beauty (1999), Revolutionary Road (2008), or The King’s Speech (2010), laureate of two BAFTAs and two-time Academy Award nominee. Acclaimed director of short films Rúnar Rúnarsson is the holder of the Palme d’Or, the European Film Award, and one Oscar nomination. His recent short film Solitude (2023) will be part of the festival programme. Peter Suschitzky is mostly known for his work on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Mars Attacks! (1996) and David Cronenberg’s Crash (1996), eXistenZ (1999) or Eastern Promises (2007).

