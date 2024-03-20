20-03-2024

FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2024 Announces Winners

By

    BRATISLAVA: Polish short film Echo by Emi Buchwald was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section, while the Hungarian/Slovak drama Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre by Gábor Reisz was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 31st edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (13 – 19 March 2024).

    The documentary project Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia directed by Marek Moučka received the Best Febio Pitch Award within the Bratislava Industry Days (18 - 19 March 2024).

    Nine Slovak projects in different stages of production, including fiction, documentary and animated films, were presented on 18 March 2024 at the Works in Progress session, the main event of Bratislava Industry Days.

    Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

    Main Competition Award:
    Echo (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald

    Special Mention:
    Sister of Mine / Moja siostra (Poland)
    Directed by Mariusz Rusiński

    In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

    Main Competition Award:
    Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Gábor Reisz
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Coproduced by MPhilms
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Special Mention:
    Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
    Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl

    Bratislava Industry Days Awards:

    Best Febio Pitch Award:
    Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary
    Directed by Marek Moučka
    Produced by Silverart

    Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
    Slava / Sláva, documentary
    Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
    Produced by AZYL Production

    Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Award:
    Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary
    Directed by Marek Moučka

    Film Clubs Award:

    Main Award:
    Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
    Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl

    Special Mention:
    Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Gábor Reisz

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    More in this category:« Works-in-Progress Selection for Bratislava Industry Days at Febiofest IFF 2024