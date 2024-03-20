FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2024 Announces Winners

BRATISLAVA: Polish short film Echo by Emi Buchwald was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section, while the Hungarian/Slovak drama Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre by Gábor Reisz was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 31st edition of the International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (13 – 19 March 2024).

The documentary project Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia directed by Marek Moučka received the Best Febio Pitch Award within the Bratislava Industry Days (18 - 19 March 2024).

Nine Slovak projects in different stages of production, including fiction, documentary and animated films, were presented on 18 March 2024 at the Works in Progress session, the main event of Bratislava Industry Days.

Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

Main Competition Award:

Echo (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Special Mention:

Sister of Mine / Moja siostra (Poland)

Directed by Mariusz Rusiński

In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

Main Competition Award:

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Special Mention:

Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)

Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl

Bratislava Industry Days Awards:

Best Febio Pitch Award:

Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary

Directed by Marek Moučka

Produced by Silverart

Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:

Slava / Sláva, documentary

Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

Produced by AZYL Production

Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Award:

Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary

Directed by Marek Moučka

Film Clubs Award:

Main Award:

Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)

Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl

Special Mention:

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz