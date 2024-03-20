FESTIVALS: Febiofest Bratislava 2024 Announces Winners

The documentary project Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia directed by Marek Moučka received the Best Febio Pitch Award within the Bratislava Industry Days (18 - 19 March 2024).
Nine Slovak projects in different stages of production, including fiction, documentary and animated films, were presented on 18 March 2024 at the Works in Progress session, the main event of Bratislava Industry Days.
Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:
Main Competition Award:
Echo (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Special Mention:
Sister of Mine / Moja siostra (Poland)
Directed by Mariusz Rusiński
In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:
Main Competition Award:
Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Special Mention:
Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl
Bratislava Industry Days Awards:
Best Febio Pitch Award:
Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary
Directed by Marek Moučka
Produced by Silverart
Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
Slava / Sláva, documentary
Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
Produced by AZYL Production
Pop Up Film Residency Visegrad Award:
Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary
Directed by Marek Moučka
Film Clubs Award:
Main Award:
Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl
Special Mention:
Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz