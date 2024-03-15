Works-in-Progress Selection for Bratislava Industry Days at Febiofest IFF 2024

The presentation will take place at 10:00 at Bratislava's Slovak National Gallery (SNG Cinema).
Works in Progress is the main event of Bratislava Industry Days, which are scheduled for 18 - 19 March 2024 within the 31st International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava.
Works-in-Progress Selected Projects:
Anesthesia / Anestéza, fiction
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
Produced by MPhilms
Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary
Directed by Marek Moučka
Produced by Silverart
Last Minute, animation, short
Directed by Joanna Kozuch
Produced by plackartnyj
Crunk / Rauš, fiction
Directed by Igor Vodráška
Produced by ART4
Slava / Sláva, documentary
Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
Produced by AZYL Production
Promise, I'll Be Fine / Sľubujem, budem v pohode, fiction
Directed by Katarína Gramatová
Produced by DRYEYE Film
World of Walls / Svet stein, documentary
Directed by Lucia Kašová
Produced by guča films
Tskaltubo, documentary, mid-length
Directed by Andrea Kalinová
Produced by Super film
Venus in Retrograde / Venuša v retrograde, fiction, short
Directed by Štefánia Lovasová
Produced by NINJA FILM