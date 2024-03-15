15-03-2024

Works-in-Progress Selection for Bratislava Industry Days at Febiofest IFF 2024

By

    BRATISLAVA: Nine Slovak projects in different stages of production, including fiction, documentary and animated films, will be presented on 18 March 2024 at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry Days.

    The presentation will take place at 10:00 at Bratislava's Slovak National Gallery (SNG Cinema).

    Works in Progress is the main event of Bratislava Industry Days, which are scheduled for 18 - 19 March 2024 within the 31st International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava.

    Works-in-Progress Selected Projects:

    Anesthesia / Anestéza, fiction
    Directed by Jaro Vojtek
    Produced by MPhilms

    Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary
    Directed by Marek Moučka
    Produced by Silverart

    Last Minute, animation, short
    Directed by Joanna Kozuch
    Produced by plackartnyj

    Crunk / Rauš, fiction
    Directed by Igor Vodráška
    Produced by ART4 

    Slava / Sláva, documentary
    Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
    Produced by AZYL Production

    Promise, I'll Be Fine / Sľubujem, budem v pohode, fiction
    Directed by Katarína Gramatová
    Produced by DRYEYE Film

    World of Walls / Svet stein, documentary
    Directed by Lucia Kašová
    Produced by guča films

    Tskaltubo, documentary, mid-length
    Directed by Andrea Kalinová
    Produced by Super film

    Venus in Retrograde / Venuša v retrograde, fiction, short
    Directed by Štefánia Lovasová
    Produced by NINJA FILM

    Published in Slovakia

