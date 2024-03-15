Works-in-Progress Selection for Bratislava Industry Days at Febiofest IFF 2024

BRATISLAVA: Nine Slovak projects in different stages of production, including fiction, documentary and animated films, will be presented on 18 March 2024 at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry Days.

The presentation will take place at 10:00 at Bratislava's Slovak National Gallery (SNG Cinema).

Works in Progress is the main event of Bratislava Industry Days, which are scheduled for 18 - 19 March 2024 within the 31st International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava.



Works-in-Progress Selected Projects:

Anesthesia / Anestéza, fiction

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Produced by MPhilms



Glorious Utopia / Krásna utopia, documentary

Directed by Marek Moučka

Produced by Silverart



Last Minute, animation, short

Directed by Joanna Kozuch

Produced by plackartnyj



Crunk / Rauš, fiction

Directed by Igor Vodráška

Produced by ART4



Slava / Sláva, documentary

Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

Produced by AZYL Production



Promise, I'll Be Fine / Sľubujem, budem v pohode, fiction

Directed by Katarína Gramatová

Produced by DRYEYE Film



World of Walls / Svet stein, documentary

Directed by Lucia Kašová

Produced by guča films



Tskaltubo, documentary, mid-length

Directed by Andrea Kalinová

Produced by Super film



Venus in Retrograde / Venuša v retrograde, fiction, short

Directed by Štefánia Lovasová

Produced by NINJA FILM