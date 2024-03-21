Slovak Series Our People Wins Best Pitch at SeriesMania

BRATISLAVA: The political drama series Our People, exploring the true story of the 2018 assassination of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, won the Best Pitch Award at the SeriesMania television festival held in Lille, France 15 – 22 March 2024.

Our People is directed by Tereza Nvotová, and co-written by Tereza Nvotová and Miro Sifra.

Producers Jakub Viktorín and Tomáš Hrubý from nutprodukcia are currently looking for coproduction partners and buyers (broadcasters and streaming platforms).