FESTIVALS: Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2024 Announces Selection

ŽILINA: The 17th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival in Žilina, Slovakia, will screen 206 films selected among 1,340 titles from 71 countries. The festival takes place from 25 to 30 June 2024.

This year’s main competition includes 32 titles (a third of which are student-made) and features animation techniques and progressive approaches to narration in animated film.

The Anča Award winners of Best Animated Short and Best Slovak Animated Short will be also eligible to compete in the 96th Academy Awards®’s short film category, as Fest Anča has been an Oscar® qualifying festival since 2023.

As usual, the festival is also organising competitions for Slovak films, music videos and short films for children.

Non-competition sections will screen animated documentaries, contemporary abstract and non-narrative animation, as well as extremely short films. Some of the films screened out of competition are made by well-known animation names.

Fest Anča International Animation Festival is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund.

Films Competing for Anča Award for Best Animated Short and Best Student Animated Short:

I Smell a Mouse (Finland)

Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja

La Voix des Sirènes (France)

Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo

La Perra (Colombia)

Directed by Carla Melo Gampert

Martyr's Guidebook (Poland)

Directed by Maksymilian Rzontkowski

fur (USA) Student film

Directed by Zhen Li

Hello Summer (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Everythingness (Germany) Student film

Directed by Julia Jesionek

Noodles au Naturel (France) Student film

Directed by Matteo Salanave Piazza

The Family Portrait (Croatia)

Directed by Lea Vidakovic

A Kind of Testament (France)

Directed by Stephen Vuillemin

Via Dolorosa (France)

Directed by Rachel Gutgarts

Kinderfilm (Austria)

Directed by Michael Stumpf, Adrian Jonas Haim, Robin Klengel

Bergamot (China)

Directed by Yanqi Liang

Carcinization (Brazil) Student film

Directed by Denis Souza

Furrie (France) Student film

Directed by Lucie Grannec

The Rubbings of Trajectories (Germany, Taiwan)

Directed by Cheng-Hsu Chung

Pipes (Switzerland) Student film

Directed by Kilian Feusi, Jessica Meier, Sujanth Ravichandran

Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland) Student film

Directed by Barbara Rupik

Maurice's Bar (Israel, France)

Directed by Tzor Edery, Tom Prezman

Spring (Denmark)

Directed by Pernille Kjaer

A Crab in the Pool (Canada)

Directed by Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel

27 Flóra (France, Hungary)

Directed by Anna Buda

Shape of the Elephant (Japan) Student film

Directed by Sam Kuwa

It's Just a Whole (Germany) Student film

Directed by Bianca Scali

The Waves (South Korea)

Directed by Yumi Joung

Vitanuova (Mexico, Chile)

Directed by Niles Atallah

Zima (Poland)

Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki

Preoperational Model (the Netherlands)

Directed by Philip Ullman

Nun or Never! (Finland)

Directed by Heta Jäälinoja

Sewing Love (Japan) Student film

Directed by Xu Yuan

Familes' Albums (Canada)

Directed by Moïa Jobin-Paré

Tako Tsubo (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Fanny Sorgo, Eva Pedroza

