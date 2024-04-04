04-04-2024

FESTIVALS: Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2024 Announces Selection

    ŽILINA: The 17th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival in Žilina, Slovakia, will screen 206 films selected among 1,340 titles from 71 countries. The festival takes place from 25 to 30 June 2024.

    This year’s main competition includes 32 titles (a third of which are student-made) and features animation techniques and progressive approaches to narration in animated film.

    The Anča Award winners of Best Animated Short and Best Slovak Animated Short will be also eligible to compete in the 96th Academy Awards®’s short film category, as Fest Anča has been an Oscar® qualifying festival since 2023.

    As usual, the festival is also organising competitions for Slovak films, music videos and short films for children.

    Non-competition sections will screen animated documentaries, contemporary abstract and non-narrative animation, as well as extremely short films. Some of the films screened out of competition are made by well-known animation names.

    Fest Anča International Animation Festival is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund

    Films Competing for Anča Award for Best Animated Short and Best Student Animated Short:

    I Smell a Mouse (Finland)
    Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja

    La Voix des Sirènes (France)
    Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo

    La Perra (Colombia)
    Directed by Carla Melo Gampert

    Martyr's Guidebook (Poland)
    Directed by Maksymilian Rzontkowski

    fur (USA) Student film
    Directed by Zhen Li

    Hello Summer (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

    Everythingness (Germany) Student film
    Directed by Julia Jesionek

    Noodles au Naturel (France) Student film
    Directed by Matteo Salanave Piazza

    The Family Portrait (Croatia)
    Directed by Lea Vidakovic

    A Kind of Testament (France)
    Directed by Stephen Vuillemin

    Via Dolorosa (France)
    Directed by Rachel Gutgarts

    Kinderfilm (Austria)
    Directed by Michael Stumpf, Adrian Jonas Haim, Robin Klengel

    Bergamot (China)
    Directed by Yanqi Liang

    Carcinization (Brazil) Student film
    Directed by Denis Souza

    Furrie (France) Student film
    Directed by Lucie Grannec

    The Rubbings of Trajectories (Germany, Taiwan)
    Directed by Cheng-Hsu Chung

    Pipes (Switzerland) Student film
    Directed by Kilian Feusi, Jessica Meier, Sujanth Ravichandran

    Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland) Student film
    Directed by Barbara Rupik

    Maurice's Bar (Israel, France)
    Directed by Tzor Edery, Tom Prezman

    Spring (Denmark)
    Directed by Pernille Kjaer

    A Crab in the Pool (Canada)
    Directed by Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel

    27 Flóra (France, Hungary)
    Directed by Anna Buda

    Shape of the Elephant (Japan) Student film
    Directed by Sam Kuwa

    It's Just a Whole (Germany) Student film
    Directed by Bianca Scali

    The Waves (South Korea)
    Directed by Yumi Joung

    Vitanuova (Mexico, Chile)
    Directed by Niles Atallah

    Zima (Poland)
    Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki

    Preoperational Model (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Philip Ullman

    Nun or Never! (Finland)
    Directed by Heta Jäälinoja

    Sewing Love (Japan) Student film
    Directed by Xu Yuan

    Familes' Albums (Canada)
    Directed by Moïa Jobin-Paré

    Tako Tsubo (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Fanny Sorgo, Eva Pedroza

