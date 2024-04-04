FESTIVALS: Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2024 Announces Selection

This year’s main competition includes 32 titles (a third of which are student-made) and features animation techniques and progressive approaches to narration in animated film.
The Anča Award winners of Best Animated Short and Best Slovak Animated Short will be also eligible to compete in the 96th Academy Awards®’s short film category, as Fest Anča has been an Oscar® qualifying festival since 2023.
As usual, the festival is also organising competitions for Slovak films, music videos and short films for children.
Non-competition sections will screen animated documentaries, contemporary abstract and non-narrative animation, as well as extremely short films. Some of the films screened out of competition are made by well-known animation names.
Fest Anča International Animation Festival is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund.
Films Competing for Anča Award for Best Animated Short and Best Student Animated Short:
I Smell a Mouse (Finland)
Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja
La Voix des Sirènes (France)
Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo
La Perra (Colombia)
Directed by Carla Melo Gampert
Martyr's Guidebook (Poland)
Directed by Maksymilian Rzontkowski
fur (USA) Student film
Directed by Zhen Li
Hello Summer (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová
Everythingness (Germany) Student film
Directed by Julia Jesionek
Noodles au Naturel (France) Student film
Directed by Matteo Salanave Piazza
The Family Portrait (Croatia)
Directed by Lea Vidakovic
A Kind of Testament (France)
Directed by Stephen Vuillemin
Via Dolorosa (France)
Directed by Rachel Gutgarts
Kinderfilm (Austria)
Directed by Michael Stumpf, Adrian Jonas Haim, Robin Klengel
Bergamot (China)
Directed by Yanqi Liang
Carcinization (Brazil) Student film
Directed by Denis Souza
Furrie (France) Student film
Directed by Lucie Grannec
The Rubbings of Trajectories (Germany, Taiwan)
Directed by Cheng-Hsu Chung
Pipes (Switzerland) Student film
Directed by Kilian Feusi, Jessica Meier, Sujanth Ravichandran
Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland) Student film
Directed by Barbara Rupik
Maurice's Bar (Israel, France)
Directed by Tzor Edery, Tom Prezman
Spring (Denmark)
Directed by Pernille Kjaer
A Crab in the Pool (Canada)
Directed by Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel
27 Flóra (France, Hungary)
Directed by Anna Buda
Shape of the Elephant (Japan) Student film
Directed by Sam Kuwa
It's Just a Whole (Germany) Student film
Directed by Bianca Scali
The Waves (South Korea)
Directed by Yumi Joung
Vitanuova (Mexico, Chile)
Directed by Niles Atallah
Zima (Poland)
Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki
Preoperational Model (the Netherlands)
Directed by Philip Ullman
Nun or Never! (Finland)
Directed by Heta Jäälinoja
Sewing Love (Japan) Student film
Directed by Xu Yuan
Familes' Albums (Canada)
Directed by Moïa Jobin-Paré
Tako Tsubo (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Fanny Sorgo, Eva Pedroza
