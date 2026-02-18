Visegrad Film Forum 2026 Announces First Guests

BRATISLAVA: German production designer Uli Hanisch, German-Romanian documentary filmmaker Alexander Nanau, and Hungarian director György Pálfi are special guests of the 13th edition of the Visegrad Film Forum ( VFF ), which will be held in Bratislava from 11 to 14 March 2026.

Alongside masterclasses, workshops and discussions with prominent film professionals, the Visegrad Film Forum programme will present student films from partner film schools: the Academy of Performing Arts, Film and TV Faculty in Bratislava (VŠMU), the Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (FAMU), the Lodz Film School (Poland), the Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film State University (Georgia), theUniversity of Theatre and Film Arts in Budapest (Hungary), and the University of Television and Film Munich (Germany).

The 13th edition will once again offer four days of masterclasses, workshops and in-depth discussions, complemented by special screenings providing insight into the creative processes behind outstanding films and series such as Cloud Atlas, Babylon Berlin and Taxidermia.

Uli Hanisch is one of the leading European production designers, known for shaping the visual concepts of films including Perfume: The Story of a Murderer and Cloud Atlas, as well as the acclaimed series Babylon Berlin and The Queen’s Gambit. His work is characterised by the ability to transform psychological and social layers of a story into distinctive cinematic spaces.

Alexander Nanau gained international recognition with documentaries such as The World According to Ion B., Toto and His Sisters and especially collective, which won the European Film Award for Best Documentary, and received two Academy Award nominations. His films combine long-term observation with a strong ethical focus and a powerful reflection on power and responsibility.

György Pálfi is regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary European cinema. From the internationally acclaimed Taxidermia, through Final Cut: Ladies and Gentlemen, to his latest film Hen, his work explores the human body and storytelling through bold visual language, oscillating between provocation, humour and sensitivity.

Since 2019, the Visegrad Film Forum has closely collaborated with the FEBIOFEST Bratislava International Film Festival. Purchased accreditations are valid for both events.

The Visegrad Film Forum is organised by Boiler NGO, and co-organised by the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava (VŠMU) and nutprodukce in partnership with Creative Europe Desk Slovakia and the Slovak Film Institute. VFF is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the International Visegrad Fund and FilmEU.