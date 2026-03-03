Apple TV+ The Buccaneers S3 Starring Paul Wesley Filming in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The third season of the historical drama series The Buccaneers (2023) is currently filming in Slovakia, benefiting from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund ’s cash rebate. Dalibor Vašica’s Spectral is providing the service production.

The production, commissioned by Apple TV+, has chosen several Slovak locations to stand in for 19th-century England and continental Europe. Filming is currently taking place in Banská Štiavnica, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which provides historical settings ideal for a period drama. Other filming locations include Bratislava and the High Tatras.

The production has also opened opportunities for locals. A local casting agency launched a call for men and women aged 18 to 55, as the series required extras for a variety of period roles.

The shooting is expected to continue until 12 March 2026.

The production is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, which provides a cash rebate to film crews working in Slovakia, highlighting the country’s growing role as a hub for international productions. The estimated budget of the series is 50 m EUR, and the expected amount of the subsidy approved by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund is 3.3 m EUR.

Inspired by the eponym unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers follows a group of young American women traveling to London in the 1870s, challenging the social conventions of British high society. The series explores themes of love, ambition, and female independence.

Alongside Paul Wesley, the series stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, and Josie Totah.