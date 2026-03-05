05-03-2026

Febiofest 2026 Announces Lineup

    Hen by György Pálfi Hen by György Pálfi credit: Pallas Film

    BRATISLAVA: The 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava has announced the programme of its 33rd edition, which will take place 11– 17 March 2026.

    The Heart of Europe competition section will present 20 short films from neighbouring countries, while the long films competition section will screen six feature films from neighbouring countries.

    The Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 15 - 17 March 2026, having Works in Progress as the main event. This year, it will showcase 17 projects from the Central European region: fiction, documentary, and animated films, both feature lenght and short, at various stages of development.

    The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Visegrad Fund.

    In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:

    Brute Force (Austria)
    Directed by Felix Lenz, Ganaël Dumreicher

    Dirty Care (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Isa Schieche

    Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Terézia Halamová

    Dog Ear (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Vácz

    Easter Day (Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Mykola Zasieiev

    Every Epoch Dreams the Next (Albania, Austria)
    Directed by Johannes Gierlinger

    Greetings from Rhodes (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová

    Haiphongpol (Poland)
    Directed by Leon Korzyński

    How to Film in Africa! (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Rousek

    How to Listen to Fountains (Slovakia)
    Directed by Eva Sajanová

    Love (Af)Fair (Poland)
    Directed by Jakub Pycak

    Modern History (Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Valery Grysha, Oleksandr Hoisan, Oleksandr Kosiak

    Off-Time (USA, Japan, Ukraine)
    Directed by Nata Metlukh

    Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marie Lukáčová

    Polio (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Klára Kubenková

    Seablindness (Slovakia)
    Directed by Tereza Smetanová

    Tears (Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

    The Tuners (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Chorzępa

    This Room Is Impossible to Eat (Slovakia)
    Directed by Emília Ondriašová

    Unavailable (Ukraine, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

    In the Heart of Europe Competition Section - Feature films:

    Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece)
    Directed by György Pálfi
    Produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, Twenty Vision
    Coproduced by Focus Fox
    Supported by the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ZDF/ARTE, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg

    Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Lucky Bob
    Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund 
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Kujawy Pomorze Film Fund

    Last Routine / Šampión (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jakub Červenka
    Produced by BEDNA FILMS, B Production 
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Slovak Television and Radio  
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

    The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
    Produced by Beginner's Mind  
    Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, the Czech Television, Sleepwalker
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,

    To The Victory! / За Перемогу! (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
    Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films
    Coproduced by ForeFilms
    Supported by Eurimages

    White Snail (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter

