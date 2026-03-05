Febiofest 2026 Announces Lineup

BRATISLAVA: The 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava has announced the programme of its 33rd edition, which will take place 11– 17 March 2026.

The Heart of Europe competition section will present 20 short films from neighbouring countries, while the long films competition section will screen six feature films from neighbouring countries.

The Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 15 - 17 March 2026, having Works in Progress as the main event. This year, it will showcase 17 projects from the Central European region: fiction, documentary, and animated films, both feature lenght and short, at various stages of development.

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Visegrad Fund.

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:

Brute Force (Austria)

Directed by Felix Lenz, Ganaël Dumreicher

Dirty Care (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Isa Schieche

Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic)

Directed by Terézia Halamová

Dog Ear (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Vácz

Easter Day (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Mykola Zasieiev

Every Epoch Dreams the Next (Albania, Austria)

Directed by Johannes Gierlinger

Greetings from Rhodes (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Haiphongpol (Poland)

Directed by Leon Korzyński

How to Film in Africa! (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Rousek

How to Listen to Fountains (Slovakia)

Directed by Eva Sajanová

Love (Af)Fair (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Pycak

Modern History (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Valery Grysha, Oleksandr Hoisan, Oleksandr Kosiak

Off-Time (USA, Japan, Ukraine)

Directed by Nata Metlukh

Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie Lukáčová

Polio (Czech Republic)

Directed by Klára Kubenková

Seablindness (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Smetanová

Tears (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

The Tuners (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Chorzępa

This Room Is Impossible to Eat (Slovakia)

Directed by Emília Ondriašová

Unavailable (Ukraine, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands)

Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section - Feature films:

Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece)

Directed by György Pálfi

Produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, Twenty Vision

Coproduced by Focus Fox

Supported by the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ZDF/ARTE, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg

Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Lucky Bob

Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Kujawy Pomorze Film Fund

Last Routine / Šampión (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Červenka

Produced by BEDNA FILMS, B Production

Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Slovak Television and Radio

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý

Produced by Beginner's Mind

Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, the Czech Television, Sleepwalker

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,

To The Victory! / За Перемогу! (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films

Coproduced by ForeFilms

Supported by Eurimages

White Snail (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter