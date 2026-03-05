Febiofest 2026 Announces Lineup

The Heart of Europe competition section will present 20 short films from neighbouring countries, while the long films competition section will screen six feature films from neighbouring countries.
The Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 15 - 17 March 2026, having Works in Progress as the main event. This year, it will showcase 17 projects from the Central European region: fiction, documentary, and animated films, both feature lenght and short, at various stages of development.
The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Visegrad Fund.
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:
Brute Force (Austria)
Directed by Felix Lenz, Ganaël Dumreicher
Dirty Care (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Isa Schieche
Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic)
Directed by Terézia Halamová
Dog Ear (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Vácz
Easter Day (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
Every Epoch Dreams the Next (Albania, Austria)
Directed by Johannes Gierlinger
Greetings from Rhodes (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Haiphongpol (Poland)
Directed by Leon Korzyński
How to Film in Africa! (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Rousek
How to Listen to Fountains (Slovakia)
Directed by Eva Sajanová
Love (Af)Fair (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Pycak
Modern History (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Valery Grysha, Oleksandr Hoisan, Oleksandr Kosiak
Off-Time (USA, Japan, Ukraine)
Directed by Nata Metlukh
Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marie Lukáčová
Polio (Czech Republic)
Directed by Klára Kubenková
Seablindness (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Smetanová
Tears (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska
The Tuners (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Chorzępa
This Room Is Impossible to Eat (Slovakia)
Directed by Emília Ondriašová
Unavailable (Ukraine, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands)
Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section - Feature films:
Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece)
Directed by György Pálfi
Produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, Twenty Vision
Coproduced by Focus Fox
Supported by the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ZDF/ARTE, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg
Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Produced by Lucky Bob
Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Kujawy Pomorze Film Fund
Last Routine / Šampión (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jakub Červenka
Produced by BEDNA FILMS, B Production
Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Slovak Television and Radio
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA
The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
Produced by Beginner's Mind
Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, the Czech Television, Sleepwalker
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,
To The Victory! / За Перемогу! (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films
Coproduced by ForeFilms
Supported by Eurimages
White Snail (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter