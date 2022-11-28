FESTIVALS: Animateka 2022 Kicks Off in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA: A total of 28 titles were selected for the Main Competition of the 19th edition of Animateka Animated International Film Festival , which takes place in Ljubljana 28 November – 4 December 2022.

The festival offers a hand-picked ‘best of’ independent animation from around the world grouped in various sections including the Main Competition (with films from Central and Eastern Europe), Best of the World, Animated Documentaries, Dozens of Norths, among others.

The festival welcomes more than 200 filmmakers each year.

This year part of the selection can be seen online from 28 November to 4 December 2022.

Main Competition:

3 Generations (Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziółkowska

7 Themes for the Peri-urban Landscape in Umbria (Italy)

Directed by Giada Fuccelli

11 (Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Jevremović

98 kg (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Izabela Plucińska

A Brief History of Us (Poland, Israel)

Directed by Etgar Keret

Amok (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Balász Turai

Baroudeur (Switzerland)

Directed by Mauro Carraro

Once There Was a Sea… (Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Joanna Kožuch

Garrano (Portugal, Lithuania)

Directed by David Doutel, Vasco Sá

Guilty Pleasure (Poland)

Directed by Michał Orzechowski

Intermission (Hungary)

Directed by Réka Bucsi

Dog-apartment (Estonia)

Directed by Priit Tender

The Legend of Goldhorn (Slovenia)

Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović

Lucky Man (Switzerland)

Directed by Claude Luyet

Mercy (Slovakia)

Directed by Ivana Laučikova

Love In Times of Coal-based Economy (Poland, Croatia)

Directed by Tomasz Siwiński

Miracasas (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz, Augusto Zanovello

Money and Happiness (Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia)

Directed by Ana Nedeljković, Nikola Majdak Jr.

Salute to the Sun (Croatia)

Directed by Darko Masnec

The Sphere (Croatia, Switzerland)

Directed by Manuel Šumberac

Sierra (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Joon

Remember How I Used to Ride a White Horse (Croatia)

Directed by Ivana Bošnjak Volda, Thomas Johnson Volda

Trace (Bulgaria)

Directed by Asparuh Petrov

Slow Light (Poland, Portugal)

Directed by Kijek/Adamski

The Record (Switzerland)

Directed by Jonathan Laskar

Great Wall of Poland (Poland)

Directed by Aga Jarząb

The Visit (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Jarmulski

XX (Slovenia)

Directed by Vasja Lebarič, Julij Zornik