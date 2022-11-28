FESTIVALS: Animateka 2022 Kicks Off in Ljubljana

The festival offers a hand-picked ‘best of’ independent animation from around the world grouped in various sections including the Main Competition (with films from Central and Eastern Europe), Best of the World, Animated Documentaries, Dozens of Norths, among others.
The festival welcomes more than 200 filmmakers each year.
This year part of the selection can be seen online from 28 November to 4 December 2022.
Main Competition:
3 Generations (Poland)
Directed by Paulina Ziółkowska
7 Themes for the Peri-urban Landscape in Umbria (Italy)
Directed by Giada Fuccelli
11 (Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Jevremović
98 kg (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Izabela Plucińska
A Brief History of Us (Poland, Israel)
Directed by Etgar Keret
Amok (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Balász Turai
Baroudeur (Switzerland)
Directed by Mauro Carraro
Once There Was a Sea… (Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Joanna Kožuch
Garrano (Portugal, Lithuania)
Directed by David Doutel, Vasco Sá
Guilty Pleasure (Poland)
Directed by Michał Orzechowski
Intermission (Hungary)
Directed by Réka Bucsi
Dog-apartment (Estonia)
Directed by Priit Tender
The Legend of Goldhorn (Slovenia)
Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović
Lucky Man (Switzerland)
Directed by Claude Luyet
Mercy (Slovakia)
Directed by Ivana Laučikova
Love In Times of Coal-based Economy (Poland, Croatia)
Directed by Tomasz Siwiński
Miracasas (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz, Augusto Zanovello
Money and Happiness (Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia)
Directed by Ana Nedeljković, Nikola Majdak Jr.
Salute to the Sun (Croatia)
Directed by Darko Masnec
The Sphere (Croatia, Switzerland)
Directed by Manuel Šumberac
Sierra (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon
Remember How I Used to Ride a White Horse (Croatia)
Directed by Ivana Bošnjak Volda, Thomas Johnson Volda
Trace (Bulgaria)
Directed by Asparuh Petrov
Slow Light (Poland, Portugal)
Directed by Kijek/Adamski
The Record (Switzerland)
Directed by Jonathan Laskar
Great Wall of Poland (Poland)
Directed by Aga Jarząb
The Visit (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Jarmulski
XX (Slovenia)
Directed by Vasja Lebarič, Julij Zornik