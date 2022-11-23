BOX OFFICE: Slovenian Comedy At Hostar 2‰ Close to 100,000 Admissions

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian comedy At Hostar 2‰ by Luka Marčetič dominates the domestic box office and is about to reach 100,000 admissions. The film currently has 97,190 admissions and 641,160 EUR gross after four weeks in cinemas.

At Hostar 2‰ also topped the Slovenian box office last weekend with 2,822 EUR gross per screen. The second place was taken by another domestic title, Beanie directed by Slobodan Maksimović and produced by Senca Studio, with 7,707 admissions and 40,490 EUR gross in its opening weekend, including pre-premiere screenings held in selected cinemas and at the 33rd Ljubljana IFF. Beanie is distributed by Fivia.

At Hostar 2‰ was released by Pro plus on 27 October 2022 and had the best results for a film in its first weekend in 2022 (28,689 admissions and 194,672 EUR gross). After the opening weekend, the producers hoped to reach over 100,000 admissions till the end of 2022 and thus join the company of Minions: The Rise of Gru and Top Gun: Maverick, which are so far the only two titles crossing this limit in 2022.

At Hostar 2‰ is the first feature film produced by the leading Slovenian commercial TV Pro plus and a sequel to At Hostar, which is still number one in the Top10 of Slovenian films since 1991, with 211,604 admissions.