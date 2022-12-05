FESTIVALS: Sierra by Sander Joon Wins 2022 Animateka in Ljubljana

The festival offered a hand-picked ‘best of’ independent animation from around the world grouped in various sections including the Main Competition (with films from Central and Eastern Europe), Best of the World, Animated Documentaries, Dozens of Norths, among others.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Jury Grand Prix (for a film in the Main Competition):
Sierra (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon
Young Talent. A School of Arts (University of Nova Gorica) and Academy of Fine Arts and Design (University of Ljubljana) Award (for a film in the European Young Talents Competition):
Pentola (Italy)
Directed by Leo Černic
The Elephant: Children Jury Award (for a film in the Elephant in Competition programme):
Loop (Spain)
Directed by Pablo Polledri
DSAF (Slovene Animated Film Association) Audience Award (for a film in the Main Competition):
Sierra (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon
Special Mentions of Jury Members:
Garrano (Portugal, Lithuania)
Directed by David Doutel
Miracasas (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz, Augusto Zanovello
XX (Slovenia)
Directed by Vasja Lebarič, Julij Zornik
11 (Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Jevremović
Once There Was a Sea… (Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Joanna Kožuch