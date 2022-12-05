05-12-2022

FESTIVALS: Sierra by Sander Joon Wins 2022 Animateka in Ljubljana

By
    FESTIVALS: Sierra by Sander Joon Wins 2022 Animateka in Ljubljana credit: Animateka FF

    LJUBLJANA: Estonian Sander Joon’s short animated film Sierra was awarded the Jury Grand Prix as well as the Audience Award at the 19th edition of Animateka Animated International Film Festival, which took place in Ljubljana 28 November – 4 December 2022.

    The festival offered a hand-picked ‘best of’ independent animation from around the world grouped in various sections including the Main Competition (with films from Central and Eastern Europe), Best of the World, Animated Documentaries, Dozens of Norths, among others.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    Jury Grand Prix (for a film in the Main Competition):
    Sierra (Estonia)
    Directed by Sander Joon

    Young Talent. A School of Arts (University of Nova Gorica) and Academy of Fine Arts and Design (University of Ljubljana) Award (for a film in the European Young Talents Competition):
    Pentola (Italy)
    Directed by Leo Černic

    The Elephant: Children Jury Award (for a film in the Elephant in Competition programme):
    Loop (Spain)
    Directed by Pablo Polledri

    DSAF (Slovene Animated Film Association) Audience Award (for a film in the Main Competition):
    Sierra (Estonia)
    Directed by Sander Joon

    Special Mentions of Jury Members:

    Garrano (Portugal, Lithuania)
    Directed by David Doutel

    Miracasas (Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz, Augusto Zanovello

    XX (Slovenia)
    Directed by Vasja Lebarič, Julij Zornik

    11 (Croatia)
    Directed by Vuk Jevremović

    Once There Was a Sea… (Slovakia, Poland)
    Directed by Joanna Kožuch

