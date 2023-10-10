FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: Wake Me

PORTOROŽ: Marko Šantić’s drama Wake Me / Zbudi me screened in the competition of the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (3 - 8 October 2023), winning awards for Best Feature Film as well as for Screenplay, Actor in a leading and supporting role, and Make-up. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia.

Rok is suffering from memory loss, which erases recollection of his recent life. Seeking familiarity, he returns to his hometown, where he learns that his brother has chosen the same wrong path he was once on.

“Amnesia represents today’s individuals who generally don’t know the common past and who are more easily pushed into hostility towards other cultures and fellow citizens. General ignorance of history is affecting us all,” says director Marko Šantić in a statement.

Jure Henigman, one of the most acclaimed Slovenian actors of the younger generation, plays the main role. The director Marko Šantić co-wrote the screenplay with Slovenian screenwriter/director Goran Vojnović and Croatian screenwriter Sara Hirbar.

Wake Me was produced by Danijel Hočevar through Vertigo, in coproduction with Living Pictures (Serbia) and Jaka Produkcija (Croatia). “The total budget was 1.25 m EUR,” producers Danijel Hočevar and Zala Opara told FNE.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM and FS Viba Film.

Wake Me is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas in early 2024.

Marko Šantić, born in 1983 in Split, Croatia, studied directing at the AGRFT. His student short film Good Luck Nedim (2005) was nominated for the European Film Academy Award and was awarded with the Heart of Sarajevo Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival. Šantić’s debut feature Seduce Me (2013, RTV Slovenija) won the Vesna Award for directing at the Slovenian Film Festival in Portorož.

Production Information:

Production Company:

Vertigo(Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproduction Companies:

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Jaka Produkcija (Croatia)

In collaboration with

FS Viba Film(Slovenia)

Hippocampe Productions (France)

001(Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Marko Šantić

Screenwriters: Marko Šantić, Goran Vojnović, Sara Hribar

DoP: Ivan Zadro

Composer: Jan Visocky

Editor: Vladimir Gojun

Production Designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume Designer: Tina Bonča

Make-up Designer: Lija Ivančič

Sound Designers: Ognjen Popić, Zoran Maksimović, JulijZornik

Producers: Danijel Hočevar and Zala Opara

Coproducers: Jure Bušić, Dimče Stojanovski and SrtefanOrlandić

Cast: Jure Henigman, Timon Šturbej, Nataša Brabar Gračner, Živa Selan, Jurij Drevenšek, Benjamin Krnetić, Tamara Avguštin, Blaž Setnikar