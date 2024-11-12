Animateka 2024 Announces Programme

LJUBLJANA: Over 800 films have been submitted to the 21st edition of Animateka , which will be held in Ljubljana, Slovenia, from 2 to 8 December 2024.

The festival is organising competitions in the categories Main Competition Programme, The Elephant in Competition Programme, European Young Talents Competition Programme and VR@ANIMATEKA Competition Programme.

The sidebar sections are also very appealing, offering among others award-winning films, student films, two programme shorts for adults and, for the very first time, an eclectic mix of the selected tastes of the Animateka festival team in the programme The Team Has Spoken.

“Each year, for 21 years now, Animateka has served an exclusive menu of the world's best auteur animation on the screens of the Slovenian Cinematheque and Kinodvor. After 20 years, the programming formula has been consolidated and we are eagerly awaiting the day when Kinodvor, with its planned miniplex with five additional theatres, will allow us the necessary programming transformation and invigoration. Until then, you'll have to feed on the inevitably superb Animateka menu. Since the start of the festival, the Main Competition programme has been dedicated to animated shorts from Central, South and East Europe, the European Young Talents competition programme to student animations from European schools, and the Elephant in Competition programme to children’s animations from all over the world,” said Animateka's Programme Director, Igor Prassel, in a note that can be read in full HERE.

Main Competition Programme:

Shoes and Hooves (Hungary)

Directed by Viktória Traub

Chronicity (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Aleta Rajič

Dark Globe (Italy, France)

Directed by Donato Sansone

The Long Coming of the Fire (North Macedonia)

Directed by Zharko Ivanov

On the Way (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Poggioni, Pietro Elisei

Freeride in C (Latvia)

Directed by Edmunds Jansons

Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jan Saska

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

Il burratino e la balena (France, Italy)

Directed by Roberto Catani