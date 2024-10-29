FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2024: Family Therapy

PORTOROŽ: Sonja Prosenc’s third feature film Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike won seven Vesna Awards, including for best film, at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , held from 22 to 27 October 2024.

This dark comedy drama about a dysfunctional family, which has been selected as Slovenia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category, is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia and Serbia.

Olivija and Aleksander live an isolated life with their daughter, Agata. Their routine family life is thrown into disarray when a young stranger arrives, exposing hidden fears, flaws and dreams, and unraveling the deep-seated dysfunction in their relationships.

“Family Therapy starts as a social satire and continues as an exploration of the human condition. Is our indifference towards the world around us learned, a symptom of a broader social pathology, or are we perhaps afraid to face our own vulnerability?,” says director Sonja Prosenc in a statement.

Family Therapy was produced by Rok Sečen and Sonja Prosenc through Monoo in coproduction with Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly and Living Pictures. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC– Ministero della Cultura (Italy), Fondo Audiovisivo FVG (Italy), FVG Film Commission (Italy), Zefyr Media Fund, Filmkraft Rogaland, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia, in association with Arri and RTV Slovenija. Media Creative Europe also supported the film.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana, the Kras region and Friuli Venezia Giulia region in the autumn of 2022.

Family Therapy was already released in Slovenian cinemas in August 2024 by Gustav Film.

Monoo is handling the world sales.

Sonja Prosenc is an internationally awarded and critically acclaimed writer/director. She graduated in journalism from the Faculty of Social Sciences in Ljubljana, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Arts in Film at AGRFT. After attending several acclaimed foreign film workshops, she co-founded together with producer Rok Sečen the production company Monoo. All three of her feature films were selected as Slovenian submissions for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Monoo (Slovenia)

Rok Sečen:

Coproducers:

Incipit Film (Italy)

Incitus Film (Norway)

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

In association with:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Arri (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Sonja Prosenc

Screenwriter: Sonja Prosenc

DoP: Mitja Ličen

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Composers: Primož Hladnik, Boris Benko

Production designer: Tajana Čanić Stanković

Costume designers: Gilda Venturini, Dubravka Skvrce

Make-up artists: Lija Ivančič, Tina Šubic

Cast: Marko Mandić, Aliocha Schneider, Katarina Stegnar, Mila Bezjak, Judita Franković Brdar, Jure Henigman, Borja Repe Novak, Kristoffer Joner, Ana Đurić, Matija Vastl, Mirjam Korbar, Stane Tomazin, Donatella De Colle, Žigan Krajnčan, Jernej Kogovšek