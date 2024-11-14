LIFFE 2024 Starts in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA: The 35th edition of the Ljubljana International Film Festival ( LIFFE ) is screening over 90 full-length films and three sections of short films from 13 to 24 November 2024.

The programme of the festival includes the sections Perspectives, Avant-premieres, Kings and Queens, Panorama, Extravaganza, Kinobalon, Retrospective Costa-Gavras, Europe in Short, Adriatic Network, Focus: Alternative Film, and Homage Yasuzo Masumura.

LIFFE was founded by Jelka Stergel, its director for 17 years. Since March 2007, Simon Popek, an established film critic and publicist, and director of the film programme at Cankarjev dom, has served as the festival director.

Perspectives Section:

All We Imagine as Light (India, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy)

Directed by Payal Kapadia

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Pakt Media

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Foreign Language / Langue etrangère (France, Belgium, Germany)

Directed by Claire Burger

Good One (USA)

Directed by India Donaldson

Julie Keeps Quiet / Julie zwijgt (Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Leonardo van Dijl

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

September Says (Greece, Ireland, UK, Germany, France)

Directed by Ariane Labed

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television