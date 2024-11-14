LIFFE 2024 Starts in Ljubljana

The programme of the festival includes the sections Perspectives, Avant-premieres, Kings and Queens, Panorama, Extravaganza, Kinobalon, Retrospective Costa-Gavras, Europe in Short, Adriatic Network, Focus: Alternative Film, and Homage Yasuzo Masumura.
LIFFE was founded by Jelka Stergel, its director for 17 years. Since March 2007, Simon Popek, an established film critic and publicist, and director of the film programme at Cankarjev dom, has served as the festival director.
Perspectives Section:
All We Imagine as Light (India, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy)
Directed by Payal Kapadia
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France
Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
Directed by Bruno Anković
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Pakt Media
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Foreign Language / Langue etrangère (France, Belgium, Germany)
Directed by Claire Burger
Good One (USA)
Directed by India Donaldson
Julie Keeps Quiet / Julie zwijgt (Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Leonardo van Dijl
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox
September Says (Greece, Ireland, UK, Germany, France)
Directed by Ariane Labed
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television