14-11-2024

LIFFE 2024 Starts in Ljubljana

By
    April by Dea Kulumbegašvili April by Dea Kulumbegašvili source: LIFFE

    LJUBLJANA: The 35th edition of the Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFE) is screening over 90 full-length films and three sections of short films from 13 to 24 November 2024.

    The programme of the festival includes the sections Perspectives, Avant-premieres, Kings and Queens, Panorama, Extravaganza, Kinobalon, Retrospective Costa-Gavras, Europe in Short, Adriatic Network, Focus: Alternative Film, and Homage Yasuzo Masumura.

    LIFFE was founded by Jelka Stergel, its director for 17 years. Since March 2007, Simon Popek, an established film critic and publicist, and director of the film programme at Cankarjev dom, has served as the festival director.

    Perspectives Section:

    All We Imagine as Light (India, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy)
    Directed by Payal Kapadia

    April (France, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
    Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

    Celebration / Proslava (Croatia, Qatar)
    Directed by Bruno Anković
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Pakt Media
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Foreign Language / Langue etrangère (France, Belgium, Germany)
    Directed by Claire Burger

    Good One (USA)
    Directed by India Donaldson

    Julie Keeps Quiet / Julie zwijgt (Belgium, Sweden)
    Directed by Leonardo van Dijl

    Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
    Directed by Bálint Szimler
    Produced by  Boddah, CineSuper
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH FilmFocusFox

    September Says (Greece, Ireland, UK, Germany, France)
    Directed by Ariane Labed

    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA 

    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
    Produced by Akisbado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    Published in Slovenia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Animateka 2024 Announces Programme