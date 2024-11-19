PRODUCTION: Damjan Kozole Starts Shooting New Project 20 Meters

LJUBLJANA: The famed Slovenian director Damjan Kozole is currently shooting his new feature film 20 Meters / 20 metrov, which is a Slovenian/Serbian/Croatian/Macedonian/Bosnian coproduction.

In self-defense, Veronika, a mother of two, kills a corrupt municipal official. Under the cover of the night and with the assistance of her younger daughter, she disposes of the body by tying it to an anchor and casting it into the depths of the sea. Though no one suspects her, the guilt burdens her conscience and her family.

“The story was inspired by Dostoevsky’s novel Crime and Punishment. In a town, where everybody knows everything about anybody, the main female figure faces a dark mystery and her own conscience,” says Damjan Kozole, who co-wrote the script together with Croatian writer/director Ognjen Sviličić.

The main roles are played by Bosnian actress Maja Izetbegović, Croatian acclaimed actor Goran Bogdan and two newcomers Kim Radovac and Ajda Opara, joined by Slovenian actors Sašo Tabaković, Nina Valič and Valter Dragan, among others.

20 Meters is produced by Danijel Hočevar through Vertigo in coproduction with Serbian Baš Čelik, Croatian Terminal 3, Macedonian Kino Oko and Bosnian SCCA/pro.ba. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia and Creative Europa MEDIA.

“The budget is estimated at 1.6 m EUR,” producer Danijel Hočevar told FNE.

The 33-days shooting started on 7 November 2024 in the Slovenian coastal town of Piran, and it will also take place in Portorož, Strunjan and Trieste.

20 Meters is expected to be finished mid-2025 and ready for the autumn film festivals.

Damjan Kozole, born in 1964, is one of the most successful Slovenian directors, whose films regularly qualify for the most prestigious film festivals. His directing credits include critically acclaimed Spare Parts (2003, E-Motion, nominated for the Golden Bear at the 53rd Berlin IFF), globally released Slovenian Girl (2009, Vertigo), Nightlife (2016, Vertigo, Best Director at the 51st Karlovy Vary IFF), and Half-Sister (2019, Vertigo). Before 20 Meters, Kozole made Pero (2023, Vertigo), a long documentary dedicated to his friend, actor Petar Musevski, who passed away in 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Baš Čelik (Serbia)

Terminal 3 (Croatia)

Kino Oko (North Macedonia)

SCCA/pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Damjan Kozole

Screenwriters: Damjan Kozole, Ognjen Sviličić

DoP: Domen Martinčič

Production designer: Neža Zinajić

Editor: Matic Drakulić

Make-up artist: Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska

Costume designer: Sabina Buždon

Sound designers: Igor Popovski, Julij Zornik

Cast: Maja Izetbegović, Goran Bogdan, Kim Radovac, Ajda Opara, Nina Valič, Sašo Tabaković, Valter Dragan