08-12-2024

I Died in Irpin Wins 2024 Animateka

    I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva source: Animateka

    LJUBLJANA: The winners of the 21st edition of Animateka were announced during a ceremony held at Kinodvor in Ljubljana on 7 December 2024.

    The Jury Grand Prix for a film presented in the Main Competition programme went to the Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian coproduction I Died in Irpin directed by Anastasiia Falileieva.

    Over 800 films were submitted to the festival held from 2 to 8 December 2024.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Main Competition Programme:

    Jury Grand Prix:
    I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

    VR@ANIMATEKA Competition Programme:

    VR@ANIMATEKA Award:
    Ito Meikyu (France)
    Boris Labbé

    European Young Talents Competition Programme:

    Young Talent Student Jury Award:
    Bunnyhood (UK)
    Directed by Mansi Maheshwari

    Special Mention:
    Weeds (Czech Republic)
    Pola Kozak

    The Elephant in Competition Programme:

    The Elephant Children Jury Award:
    Night Boots (France)
    Directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon

    Special Mention:
    Cases of Sergeant Goodmind (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Filip Tatýrek

    The Elephant Audience Award:
    Pond (2023)
    Directed by Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust

    DSAF Audience Award (for a film in the Main Competition):
    The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Switzerland)
    Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska

    Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:

    Special Mention Wouter Jansen:
    Long Distance (Switzerland)
    Directed by Michael Frei

    Special Mention Jenny Jokela:
    Vegan Mayo (Hungary)
    Directed by Luca Tóth

    Special Mention Chintis Lundgren:
    Matta and Matto (Switzerland)
    Directed by Bianca Caderas, Kerstin Zemp

    Special Mention Izibene Oñederra:
    The Voice of the Sirens (France, Italy)
    Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo

    Special Mention Jonatan Schwenk:
    On Hold (Switzerland)
    Directed by Delia Hess

