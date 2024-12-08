I Died in Irpin Wins 2024 Animateka

The Jury Grand Prix for a film presented in the Main Competition programme went to the Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian coproduction I Died in Irpin directed by Anastasiia Falileieva.
Over 800 films were submitted to the festival held from 2 to 8 December 2024.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Main Competition Programme:
Jury Grand Prix:
I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva
VR@ANIMATEKA Competition Programme:
VR@ANIMATEKA Award:
Ito Meikyu (France)
Boris Labbé
European Young Talents Competition Programme:
Young Talent Student Jury Award:
Bunnyhood (UK)
Directed by Mansi Maheshwari
Special Mention:
Weeds (Czech Republic)
Pola Kozak
The Elephant in Competition Programme:
The Elephant Children Jury Award:
Night Boots (France)
Directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon
Special Mention:
Cases of Sergeant Goodmind (Czech Republic)
Directed by Filip Tatýrek
The Elephant Audience Award:
Pond (2023)
Directed by Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust
DSAF Audience Award (for a film in the Main Competition):
The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Switzerland)
Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska
Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:
Special Mention Wouter Jansen:
Long Distance (Switzerland)
Directed by Michael Frei
Special Mention Jenny Jokela:
Vegan Mayo (Hungary)
Directed by Luca Tóth
Special Mention Chintis Lundgren:
Matta and Matto (Switzerland)
Directed by Bianca Caderas, Kerstin Zemp
Special Mention Izibene Oñederra:
The Voice of the Sirens (France, Italy)
Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo
Special Mention Jonatan Schwenk:
On Hold (Switzerland)
Directed by Delia Hess