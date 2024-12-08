I Died in Irpin Wins 2024 Animateka

I Died in Irpin by Anastasiia Falileieva

LJUBLJANA: The winners of the 21st edition of Animateka were announced during a ceremony held at Kinodvor in Ljubljana on 7 December 2024.

The Jury Grand Prix for a film presented in the Main Competition programme went to the Czech/Slovak/Ukrainian coproduction I Died in Irpin directed by Anastasiia Falileieva.

Over 800 films were submitted to the festival held from 2 to 8 December 2024.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Competition Programme:

Jury Grand Prix:

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

VR@ANIMATEKA Competition Programme:

VR@ANIMATEKA Award:

Ito Meikyu (France)

Boris Labbé

European Young Talents Competition Programme:

Young Talent Student Jury Award:

Bunnyhood (UK)

Directed by Mansi Maheshwari

Special Mention:

Weeds (Czech Republic)

Pola Kozak

The Elephant in Competition Programme:

The Elephant Children Jury Award:

Night Boots (France)

Directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon

Special Mention:

Cases of Sergeant Goodmind (Czech Republic)

Directed by Filip Tatýrek

The Elephant Audience Award:

Pond (2023)

Directed by Lena von Döhren, Eva Rust

DSAF Audience Award (for a film in the Main Competition):

The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Switzerland)

Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska

Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:

Special Mention Wouter Jansen:

Long Distance (Switzerland)

Directed by Michael Frei

Special Mention Jenny Jokela:

Vegan Mayo (Hungary)

Directed by Luca Tóth

Special Mention Chintis Lundgren:

Matta and Matto (Switzerland)

Directed by Bianca Caderas, Kerstin Zemp

Special Mention Izibene Oñederra:

The Voice of the Sirens (France, Italy)

Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo

Special Mention Jonatan Schwenk:

On Hold (Switzerland)

Directed by Delia Hess