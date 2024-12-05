Žiga Virc’s Doc Series About Iconic Actresses to Debut in December

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director ŽigaVirc has completed Heroines / Protagonistke, a six-episode documentary TV series providing an intimate look into the lives and work of six iconic Slovenian actresses. The series supported by the Slovenian Film Centre will have its official premiere on 12 December at Cankarjev dom , Slovenia’s primary cultural venue, followed by a national TV broadcast on RTV Slovenia in 2025.

Written by Iza Strehar, Heroines brings together six renowned Slovenian actresses: Špela Rozin, Jožica Avbelj, Marijana Brecelj, Teja Glažar, Olga Kacjan, and Marinka Štern, who each perform the same scene in their own distinctive way. The episodes explore their artistic approaches while revisiting personal memories, professional challenges, and reflections on their careers.

“Heroines is an attempt to capture the complexity of acting, not only as an artistic discipline but as a deeply personal process,” Žiga Virc told FNE.

Ana Kovačič, Iza Strehar and Žiga Virc produced the series through the production company LILIT, with financial support from the Slovenian Film Centre.

The series was filmed in December 2023 at Ljubljana’s Town Hall, utilising the city’s historical and cultural ambiance.

Žiga Virc is currently in preproduction with the series Aristocracy and is also developing the feature film Purgatory.

His debut, the docu-fiction Houston, We Have a Problem! / Houston, imamo problem! (2016, Studio Virc), had its European premiere at the Karlovy Vary IFF, and won the Vesna Award for Best Feature Film at the Festival of Slovenian Film as well as the 2017 Štiglic Gaze Award for Directing from the Directors Guild of Slovenia. The film was also the 2016 Slovenian foreign-language Academy Award candidate, and it was acquired by Netflix in 2017.

Production Information:

Producer:

LILIT (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Žiga Virc

Screenwriter: Iza Strehar

DoP: Fabris Šulin

Editor: Andrej Avanzo

Production designer: Gregor Nartnik

Make-up artist: Lea Bratušek

Costume designer: Tina Hribernik

Cast: Špela Rozin, Jožica Avbelj, Marijana Brecelj, Teja Glažar, Olga Kacjan, Marinka Štern, Suzana Krevh