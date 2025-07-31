Peter Bratuša Starts Shooting New Sequel to Slovenian Coming-of-Age Hit Gaja’s World

LJUBLJANA: Peter Bratuša has started shooting Gaja’s World – Follow me / Gajin svet 3, the second sequel to the adventure comedy and Slovenian 2018 box-office hit Gaja’s World. The shooting will wrap up in August 2025.

In this youth action comedy, we follow 16-year-old Gaja as she starts high school, makes new friends, and experiences her first love and hate. However, nothing is as it seems. When her mother, who leads Doctors without Borders on a special mission in a war zone, is kidnapped, Gaja must show all her resourcefulness and courage. In the end, she proves what truly matters in life, because it's never too late to make a change for the better.

“Just as Gaja has grown up, so the story of Gaja's World itself has matured. I am extremely proud of and grateful to the entire team, both cast and crew, for their immense professionalism, dedication and heartfelt work. This is the kind of approach that could bring many more Gaja's Worlds to life. The core message of this film focuses on conflicts (both small and, unfortunately, larger ones) and on how to resolve them with courage, trust and dedication. I hope that the main message reaches the audience: that no one is ever so bad that there isn’t also something good in them,” the director, producer and co-writer Peter Bratuša told FNE.

Uma Štader will play the leading role again, the same as Neža Smolinsky and Enej Černe Berčič, who will be Gaja’s sister and Gaja’s best friend, respectively. Other well-known Slovenian theatre and film actors including Sebastian Cavazza, Jurij Zrnec and Ajda Smrekar will join the cast again, while Iva Krajnc Bagola will join the cast for the first time.

The film is produced by Peter Bratuša and Miha Zore through Felina Films, with support from the Slovenian Film Centre (700,000 EUR). “The total budget is estimated at 1,254,623 EUR,” Peter Bratuša told FNE.

The 30-days shooting is taking place at several locations in Ljubljana as well as in the Dolenjska and Gorenjska regions.

The film is scheduled to premiere in Slovenian cinemas in late August 2026.

Gaja’s World (2018) was a domestic box-office hit with 80,000 total admissions and approximately 200,000 television viewers in 2020. Gaja’s World – This Is My Planet was released in Slovenian cinemas in the autumn of 2022 with over 83,000 total admissions.

Peter Bratuša was born in 1962 and studied film photography at the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb. He made two feature films as a DoP and producer, and directed over 250 commercials. He also directed the TV series The Life of Tomaž Kajzer (two seasons in 2014 and 2024), two short films and three feature films: Awakenings (2017), Gaja’s World (2018,) and Gaja’s World - This Is My Planet (2022), all of them produced by Felina Films.

Production Information:

Producer:

Felina Films (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Peter Bratuša

Screenwriters: Peter Bratuša, Špela Levičnik

DoP: Dominik Istenič

Editor: Jan Lovše

Production designer: Miha Ferkov

Costume designer: Monika Lorber

Music: Anže Rozman (Bleeding Fingers, Los Angeles)

Cast: Uma Štader, Sebastian Cavazza, Jurij Zrnec, Ajda Smrekar, Lotos Vincenc Šparovec, Iva Krajnc Bagola, Goran Navojec, Uroš Smolej, Rade, Radolović, Jernej Kogovšek, Vesna Kuzmič, Miha Brajnik, Žiga Fodransperg, Enej Černe Berčič, Neža Smolinsky, Filip Žunić, Mina Švajger, Svit Šturbej, Maj Deu Marinšek, Brina Meterc