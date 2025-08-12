Second Edition of Festival of European Films Ready to Kick Off in Slovenian Brežice

They include the Slovenian/Croatian documentary Praslovan by Slobodan Maksimović, winner of the Vesna Audience Award at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz. The other Slovenian film in the festival is the short fiction film Dejan Zavec, Round 13 / Dejan Zavec, 13. Runda by Gašper Pavli, about the life of the world-known Slovenian boxer Dejan Zavec, who will attend the screening.
“In cooperation with the Slovenian top winemaker Miha Istenić, a friend of the now deceased Steven Spurrier for many years, Randall Miller’s Bottle Shock will be shown as a special event. The film tells the story of this famous sommelier Steven Spurrier (played by Alan Rickman), who puts American winemaking on the world map,” the founder and programme director of the festival, Aleš Pavlin told FNE.
The festival is organised by the Municipality of Brežice, Posavje Museum of Brežice and the Institute for Entrepreneurship, Tourism and Youth of Brežice.
Aleš Pavlin is the co-owner of the production house PERFO Production and a professor at AGRFT. Recently, he has produced Whites Wash at Ninety directed by Marko Naberšnik, selected for the Official Selection of the Sarajevo Film Festival, and coproduced God Will Not Help by Croatian director Hana Jušić, which runs in the main competition of the Locarno Film Festival.
Lineup:
This Is Not a Love Song / Šlager (Croatia)
Directed by Nevio Marasović
Produced by Šlager film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
Produced by Invida
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Megdan: Between Water and Fire / Megdan: Između vode i vatre (Serbia, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Todor Chapkanov
Produced by Megdan Film
Coproduced by Slice, Pascaru Production
Supported by the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities Vojvodina
Parthenope (Italy, France)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
We Life in Time (UK, France)
Directed by John Crowley
Limonov - The Ballad (Italy, France, Spain)
Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov
Wild Diamond / Diamant brut (France)
Directed by Agathe Riedinger
Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, UK)
Directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Saint-Exupéry (Belgium, France)
Directed by Pablo Agüero
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Bambi: A Tale of Life in the Woods / Bambi, l'histoire d'une vie dans les bois (France)
Directed by Michel Fessler