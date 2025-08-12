Second Edition of Festival of European Films Ready to Kick Off in Slovenian Brežice

LJUBLJANA: The Festival of European Films Brežice , founded by the Slovenian producer Aleš Pavlin, announced the 12 films competing for the Audience Award at its 2nd edition (27 - 30 August 2025).

They include the Slovenian/Croatian documentary Praslovan by Slobodan Maksimović, winner of the Vesna Audience Award at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz. The other Slovenian film in the festival is the short fiction film Dejan Zavec, Round 13 / Dejan Zavec, 13. Runda by Gašper Pavli, about the life of the world-known Slovenian boxer Dejan Zavec, who will attend the screening.

“In cooperation with the Slovenian top winemaker Miha Istenić, a friend of the now deceased Steven Spurrier for many years, Randall Miller’s Bottle Shock will be shown as a special event. The film tells the story of this famous sommelier Steven Spurrier (played by Alan Rickman), who puts American winemaking on the world map,” the founder and programme director of the festival, Aleš Pavlin told FNE.

The festival is organised by the Municipality of Brežice, Posavje Museum of Brežice and the Institute for Entrepreneurship, Tourism and Youth of Brežice.

Aleš Pavlin is the co-owner of the production house PERFO Production and a professor at AGRFT. Recently, he has produced Whites Wash at Ninety directed by Marko Naberšnik, selected for the Official Selection of the Sarajevo Film Festival, and coproduced God Will Not Help by Croatian director Hana Jušić, which runs in the main competition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Lineup:

This Is Not a Love Song / Šlager (Croatia)

Directed by Nevio Marasović

Produced by Šlager film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović

Produced by Invida

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Megdan: Between Water and Fire / Megdan: Između vode i vatre (Serbia, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Todor Chapkanov

Produced by Megdan Film

Coproduced by Slice, Pascaru Production

Supported by the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities Vojvodina

Parthenope (Italy, France)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

We Life in Time (UK, France)

Directed by John Crowley

Limonov - The Ballad (Italy, France, Spain)

Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov

Wild Diamond / Diamant brut (France)

Directed by Agathe Riedinger

Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, UK)

Directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Saint-Exupéry (Belgium, France)

Directed by Pablo Agüero

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Bambi: A Tale of Life in the Woods / Bambi, l'histoire d'une vie dans les bois (France)

Directed by Michel Fessler