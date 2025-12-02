02-12-2025

Animateka 2025 Underway in Slovenia

    LJUBLJANA: The best new short animated films from Central and Eastern Europe are running in the Main Competition of the 22nd Animateka Festival, taking place in Ljubljana from 1 to 7 December 2025. 

    The festival offers various film programmes such as the European Young Talents Competition, VR@Animateka, the Elephant Competition, Best of the World, Panorama, Student Panorama, among others, as well as screenings of long animated films, exhibitions and presentations.

    AnimatekaPRO (2 – 6 December 2025) is organising lectures by Pierre-Luc Granjon, Michèle Lemieux, Momoko Seto, Juan Pablo Zaramella, Elizabeth Hobbs and the creators of the film Tales from the Magic Garden.

    A coproduction between Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and France, Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, was produced by ZVVIKSMaurfilmArtichoke, and Vivement Lundi!, in coproduction with the Czech TelevisionRTVSRTV Slovenija, and Le studio Personnen’est parfait!

    The Animateka festival is an active member of the Animation Festival Network (AFN), a union coordinated by Animafest Zagreb, which also comprises Anim’est (Romania), Fest Anča (Slovakia), and Anifilm (Czech Republic).

    Main Competition:

    Duck & Sauerkraut (Switzerland)
    Directed by Eloi Henriod

    SKRFF (Austria, United States)
    Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher

    Dear Leo Sokolosky (Poland)
    Directed by Weronika Szyma

    Lost Touch (Switzerland)
    Directed by Justine Klaiber

    Central-Mart (Poland)
    Directed by Alicja Błaszczyńska

    Silent Cinema (North Macedonia, Romania)
    Directed by Krste Gospodinovski

    Dog Ear (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Vácz

    VSEMIR – The Border at the Miren Cemetery (Slovenia)
    Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović

    You Are My Light (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Hana Stehlíková

    Top 10 Things to See (Estonia)
    Directed by Mihkel Reha

    World at Stake (Austria)
    Directed by Susanna Flock, Adrian Jonas Haim, Jona Kleinlein

    How (Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Meštrović

    The Dog (Estonia)
    Directed by Kaspar Jancis

    Psychonauts (Croatia)
    Directed by Niko Radas

    Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

    Urosh (Montenegro)
    Directed by Mato Uljarević

    9 Million Colors (Czech Republic, Norway, Germany)
    Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová

    The Shadow (Croatia)
    Directed by Petra Balekić

    Kyiv Cake (Estonia)
    Directed by Mykyta Lyskov

    Tears (Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

    TV or The Disturbance on Forest Hill Road (Switzerland)
    Directed by Frederic Siegel

    Caries (Switzerland)
    Directed by Aline Höchli

    Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

    The Weaver (Cyprus)
    Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris

    Can You Hear Me? (Poland)
    Directed by Anastazja Naumenko

    Floating (Serbia, Croatia, Germany)
    Directed by Jelena Milunovic

    Next Step (Hungary)
    Directed by Tamás Patrovits

    Fačuk (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Maida Srabović

    Amarelo Banana (Portugal, Hungary)
    Directed by Alexandre Sousa

    The Prologue (Austria)
    Directed by Marzieh Emadi, Sina Saadat

    Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)
    Directed by Priit Pärn, Olga Pärn

