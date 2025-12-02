Animateka 2025 Underway in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: The best new short animated films from Central and Eastern Europe are running in the Main Competition of the 22nd Animateka Festival , taking place in Ljubljana from 1 to 7 December 2025.

The festival offers various film programmes such as the European Young Talents Competition, VR@Animateka, the Elephant Competition, Best of the World, Panorama, Student Panorama, among others, as well as screenings of long animated films, exhibitions and presentations.

AnimatekaPRO (2 – 6 December 2025) is organising lectures by Pierre-Luc Granjon, Michèle Lemieux, Momoko Seto, Juan Pablo Zaramella, Elizabeth Hobbs and the creators of the film Tales from the Magic Garden.

A coproduction between Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and France, Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, was produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, and Vivement Lundi!, in coproduction with the Czech Television, RTVS, RTV Slovenija, and Le studio Personnen’est parfait!

The Animateka festival is an active member of the Animation Festival Network (AFN), a union coordinated by Animafest Zagreb, which also comprises Anim’est (Romania), Fest Anča (Slovakia), and Anifilm (Czech Republic).

Main Competition:

Duck & Sauerkraut (Switzerland)

Directed by Eloi Henriod

SKRFF (Austria, United States)

Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher

Dear Leo Sokolosky (Poland)

Directed by Weronika Szyma

Lost Touch (Switzerland)

Directed by Justine Klaiber

Central-Mart (Poland)

Directed by Alicja Błaszczyńska

Silent Cinema (North Macedonia, Romania)

Directed by Krste Gospodinovski

Dog Ear (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Vácz

VSEMIR – The Border at the Miren Cemetery (Slovenia)

Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović

You Are My Light (Czech Republic)

Directed by Hana Stehlíková

Top 10 Things to See (Estonia)

Directed by Mihkel Reha

World at Stake (Austria)

Directed by Susanna Flock, Adrian Jonas Haim, Jona Kleinlein

How (Croatia)

Directed by Marko Meštrović

The Dog (Estonia)

Directed by Kaspar Jancis

Psychonauts (Croatia)

Directed by Niko Radas

Balconada (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

Urosh (Montenegro)

Directed by Mato Uljarević

9 Million Colors (Czech Republic, Norway, Germany)

Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová

The Shadow (Croatia)

Directed by Petra Balekić

Kyiv Cake (Estonia)

Directed by Mykyta Lyskov

Tears (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

TV or The Disturbance on Forest Hill Road (Switzerland)

Directed by Frederic Siegel

Caries (Switzerland)

Directed by Aline Höchli

Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

The Weaver (Cyprus)

Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris

Can You Hear Me? (Poland)

Directed by Anastazja Naumenko

Floating (Serbia, Croatia, Germany)

Directed by Jelena Milunovic

Next Step (Hungary)

Directed by Tamás Patrovits

Fačuk (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Maida Srabović

Amarelo Banana (Portugal, Hungary)

Directed by Alexandre Sousa

The Prologue (Austria)

Directed by Marzieh Emadi, Sina Saadat

Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)

Directed by Priit Pärn, Olga Pärn

Click HERE to find more about the festival’s 2025 programme.