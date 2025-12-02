Animateka 2025 Underway in Slovenia

The festival offers various film programmes such as the European Young Talents Competition, VR@Animateka, the Elephant Competition, Best of the World, Panorama, Student Panorama, among others, as well as screenings of long animated films, exhibitions and presentations.
AnimatekaPRO (2 – 6 December 2025) is organising lectures by Pierre-Luc Granjon, Michèle Lemieux, Momoko Seto, Juan Pablo Zaramella, Elizabeth Hobbs and the creators of the film Tales from the Magic Garden.
A coproduction between Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and France, Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, was produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, and Vivement Lundi!, in coproduction with the Czech Television, RTVS, RTV Slovenija, and Le studio Personnen’est parfait!
The Animateka festival is an active member of the Animation Festival Network (AFN), a union coordinated by Animafest Zagreb, which also comprises Anim’est (Romania), Fest Anča (Slovakia), and Anifilm (Czech Republic).
Main Competition:
Duck & Sauerkraut (Switzerland)
Directed by Eloi Henriod
SKRFF (Austria, United States)
Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher
Dear Leo Sokolosky (Poland)
Directed by Weronika Szyma
Lost Touch (Switzerland)
Directed by Justine Klaiber
Central-Mart (Poland)
Directed by Alicja Błaszczyńska
Silent Cinema (North Macedonia, Romania)
Directed by Krste Gospodinovski
Dog Ear (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Vácz
VSEMIR – The Border at the Miren Cemetery (Slovenia)
Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović
You Are My Light (Czech Republic)
Directed by Hana Stehlíková
Top 10 Things to See (Estonia)
Directed by Mihkel Reha
World at Stake (Austria)
Directed by Susanna Flock, Adrian Jonas Haim, Jona Kleinlein
How (Croatia)
Directed by Marko Meštrović
The Dog (Estonia)
Directed by Kaspar Jancis
Psychonauts (Croatia)
Directed by Niko Radas
Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
Urosh (Montenegro)
Directed by Mato Uljarević
9 Million Colors (Czech Republic, Norway, Germany)
Directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová
The Shadow (Croatia)
Directed by Petra Balekić
Kyiv Cake (Estonia)
Directed by Mykyta Lyskov
Tears (Germany, Poland)
Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska
TV or The Disturbance on Forest Hill Road (Switzerland)
Directed by Frederic Siegel
Caries (Switzerland)
Directed by Aline Höchli
Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
The Weaver (Cyprus)
Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris
Can You Hear Me? (Poland)
Directed by Anastazja Naumenko
Floating (Serbia, Croatia, Germany)
Directed by Jelena Milunovic
Next Step (Hungary)
Directed by Tamás Patrovits
Fačuk (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Maida Srabović
Amarelo Banana (Portugal, Hungary)
Directed by Alexandre Sousa
The Prologue (Austria)
Directed by Marzieh Emadi, Sina Saadat
Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)
Directed by Priit Pärn, Olga Pärn
Click HERE to find more about the festival’s 2025 programme.