Blue Heron Wins 2025 LIFFe

The audience awarded A Sad and Beautiful World by Cyril Aris, based on the highest audience score.
The festival screened 93 long films and three sections of short films from 58 countries.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition:
Blue Heron (Canada, Hungary)
Directed by Sophy Romvari
Produced by Nine Behind Productions
Coproduced by Boddah
Special Mention in the Perspectives Competition:
A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, Germany, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Cyril Aris
Best Short Film Award:
An Orange from Jaffa (France, Poland, Palestine)
Directed by Mohammed Almughanni
Special Mention for a Short Film:
Ceasefire / Prekid vatre (Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jakob Krese
FIPRESCI Prize:
Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Ester Ivakič
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba
Kinotrip Young Jury Prize:
Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Slovenia, Lithuania)
Directed by Čejen Černić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Perfo Production, Tremora
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Radiotelevision
AKMS - Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
Two Prosecutors / Dva prokurora (Ukraine, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Produced by SBS Productions
Coproduced by LOOKS Filmproduktionen GmbH, Atoms, Void, Avanpost Media (avanpost.co), White Picture, Studio Uljana Kim
Dragon Audience Award:
A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, Germany, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Cyril Aris
Best Film of the Adriatic Festival Network:
Maldoror (Belgium, France)
Directed by Fabrice du Welz