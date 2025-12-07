07-12-2025

PRODUCTION: Black Comedy TV Series Aristocracy by Žiga Virc Completed

By
    Aristocracy by Žiga Virc - actors Marusa Majer, Andraž Jug, Raye Spielberg, Ziva Selan, Natasa Burger, Ana Urbanc Aristocracy by Žiga Virc - actors Marusa Majer, Andraž Jug, Raye Spielberg, Ziva Selan, Natasa Burger, Ana Urbanc copyright: Boštjan Pucelj / LILIT

    LJUBLJANA: A 5-episode TV series about the grotesque dynamic within a typical Slovenian family is now completed. Aristocracy / Plemstvo was written by Iza Strehar, directed by Žiga Virc, and backed by the Slovenian Film Centre.

    When four adults return home for their sister's wedding and the inevitable farewell to their dying grandfather, they find themselves caught in a maze of family rules, strange traditions and eerie apparitions that spiral out of control. Amidst the hellish wedding preparations, crumbling relationships and secrets creeping out of every corner of the castle, the carefully polished family façade begins to crumble.

    Aristocracy brings together Maruša Majer (Berlinale Shooting Stars in 2017), Nataša Burger, Andraž Jug, Živa Selan, Ana Urbanc and American actress Raye Spielberg, among others.

    “Using horror, black comedy and psychological drama, we explore how reality often breaks down in a family environment: sometimes into the grotesque, sometimes into the terrifying, and often into something we want to hide. Aristocracy takes place over the course of just four days, creating an intense, condensed narrative where the characters have nowhere to run from Ziva Selan and Marusa Majer in Aristocracy by Žiga Virc, copyright: Boštjan Pucelj / LILITthemselves or from their heritage,” said Virc and Strehar in a joined statement.

    Iza Strehar and ŽigaVirc produced the series through the production company LILIT, having Raye Spielberg as associate producer, and financial support from the Slovenian Film Centre.

    The series was filmed between October and December 2025 in and around Ljubljana.

    ŽigaVirc is known for merging documentary and fiction in sharp, ironic, and empathetic ways. He gained early recognition with Trieste Is Ours! (2009), a Student Academy Award 2010 finalist. His first long film Houston, We Have a Problem! (2016, Studio VircNukleus Film, Sutor Kolonko) premiered at Tribeca, became the Slovenian Academy Awards 2017 candidate, and is was acquired by Netflix. In 2023, he co-founded Lilit, a production company for auteur-driven works. Recently, he finished the documentary series Heroines (2024, Lilit), and produced and directed the feature film Stealing Land (2025, Lilit), which premiered at FilmFestival Cottbus 2025. He is currently developing the feature film Purgatory.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Aristocracy by Žiga Virc, copyright Boštjan Pucelj / LILIT - actresss and associate producer Raye Spielberg, director Ziga Virc and screenwrighter Iza StreharLilit (Slovenia)
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Credits:
    Director: ŽigaVirc
    Screenwriter: Iza Strehar
    DoP: Fabris Šulin
    Editor: Špela Murenc Škulj
    Production designer: Gregor Nartnik
    Costume designer: Tina Hribernik
    Make-up artist: Tinka Prpar, Marta Šporin
    Cast: Maruša Majer, Nataša Burger, Andraž Jug, Živa Selan, Ana Urbanc, Raye Spielberg, Tines Špik, Jure Rajšp, Nika Manevski, Bine Matoh

    Published in Slovenia

    Latest from Damijan Vinter

    Related items

    More in this category:« Winners of Animateka Festival 2025