BOX OFFICE: Marko Naberšnik’s Whites Wash at Ninety Dominates Slovenian Box Office

The film is expected to exceed 70,000 admissions till the end of 2025, and to take a lead in competition with all the titles released in 2025. The top title so far is Minecraft Movie (WB) with 69,942 admissions.

This year, the top domestic titles are: the feature film Elvis Starling / Elvis Škorc by Boris Jurjaševič (produced by Fabula) with 19,336 admissions and 115,656 EUR gross, the animated film Tales from theMagic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta by Leon Vidman, David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom (Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS , VivementLundi!) with 10,233 admissions and 34,079 EUR gross, and the documentary New Classmates / Novi sošolci by Toni Kahunek (Eustahije film) with 7,278 admissions and 19,921 EUR gross.

Whites Wash at Ninety premiered at the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival and opened the 36th Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFe). It was domestically released by Fivia on 20 November 2025. On 11 December, the film received the second Golden Reel Award for achieving 50,000 admissions. The Golden Reel Award is awarded by the Slovenian Federation of Filmmakers’ Guilds to every domestic film which gains over 25,000 admissions.

Whites Wash at Ninety was produced by Aleš Pavlin and Andrej Štritof through Perfo Production in coproduction with Serbian Biberche, North Macedonian Black Cat Production, Croatian Kinorama, Montenegrin Protos Film, and Italian Quasar with support from the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), and Eurimages.