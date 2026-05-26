Slovenian Projects to Be Shot in 2026

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has 13.1 m EUR at its disposal for 2026, following the succesful last year, when the Centre received a record breaking 12.7 m EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities, compared to 8.6 m EUR in 2024.

The following feature films (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to start shooting in 2026: The Healers / Zdravilca directed by Lun Sevnik and produced by Cvinger film; Horses / Konji directed by Jernej Kastelec and produced by Bela film; The Last Roast / Jutro s hudičem directed by Urban Zorko and produced by MonoO; Seaview / S pogledom na morje directed by Katarina Morano and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with Atalante Productions (Greece); Azra directed by Tijana Zinajić and produced by December; Krispan directed by Matjaž Ivanišin and produced by Tramal Films; Yugoslavia, My Fatherland / Jugoslavija, moja dežela directed by Goran Vojnović and produced by Arsmedia in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, DFPM Kino Oko, Set Sail Films (Serbia), Tuna Film (Croatia), Eutopiafilm (Austria), MB Grip, and NuFrame (Slovenia); Marijino vstajenje directed by Vojko Anzeljc and produced by Mangart; The Happiest Day / Najsrečnejši dan directed by Sonja Prosenc and produced by MonoO; Sama with Mara / Sama z Maro directed by Sara Kern and produced by Spok in coproduction wtih Sweetshop & Green (Australia) and Tramal Films; From Now On, Everything Will Be Different / Od zdaj naprej bo vse drugače directed by Luka Marčetič and produced by Zavod Ajkule; and Zgodbe na sončni strani Alp directed by Luka Jurinčič and produced by Komon Sens.

Two feature TV series are expected to start shooting in 2026: Totalna rulerka directed by Aleš Žemlja and produced by ART 7 video, and Planet B / Štuk directed by Áron Horváth Botka in Katja Predan and produced by Rusaalka. Additionally, new seasons of the feature TV series Trezor directed by Matevž Luzar and produced by RTV Slovenija will be shooting this year.