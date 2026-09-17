PRODUCTION: Vojko Anzeljc Starts Shooting Comedy Mary’s Resurrection

LJUBLJANA: Internationally recognised actress Katarina Čas and popular actor, comedian, singer, television host and musician Klemen Slakonja star in the bitter-sweet comedy about love Mary’s Resurrection / Marijino vstajenje by Slovenian director Vojko Anzeljc, which has started filming.

Matjaž works at a funeral home. His job has at least one advantage: his clients usually don't complain. Until one day, a coffin containing a body of Marija, his greatest and never-ending love is brought to the crematorium. After all these years of silence, the moment has finally come for Matjaž and Marija to talk openly. Which would have been much easier if Marija hadn't been dead.

Mary’s Resurrection is produced by Sašo Kolarič through Mangart in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Warehouse Collective. The film is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba.

Filming started on 8 September 2026. The approximately 30-days shooting will take place mostly in Ljubljana till the end of October 2026.

The film is expected to be finished in the autumn of 2027.

Vojko Anzeljc, born in 1970 in Ljubljana, is a Slovenian director and concept developer. The most well known projects he collaborated on are the feature film The Last Supper (2001, Mangart), and the long documentary The Sphinx (2011). In 2020, he directed the TV series In the Name of the People, coproduced by Mangart and RTV Slovenija.

Mangart’s team is known for its bold stories and some of the biggest Slovenian television hits, from the evergreen TV series TV Good Morning / TV Dober dan (1999) to A Nobel Tale / Ena žlahtna štorija (2015).

Production Information:

Producer:

Produkcijska skupina Mangart (Slovenia)

Sašo Kolarič: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Warehouse Collective (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Vojko Anzeljc

Screenwriters: Vojko Anzeljc

DoP: Simon Pintar

Editor: Aleksandar Stanojević

Production designer: Matjaž Pavlovec

Make-up artist: Tinka Prpar

Costume designer: Katarina Šavs

Composer: Tomaž Okroglič Rous

Cast: Katarina Čas, Klemen Slakonja, Primož Pirnat, Mojca Funkl, Gaja Filač, Primož Vrhovec, Anže Zevnik, Marinka Štern