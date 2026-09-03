PRODUCTION: Urban Zorko Starts Shooting Morning with the Devil

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Urban Zorko has started shooting his debut feature Jutro s hudičem, with the working title Morning with the Devil, on 27 August 2026 in the film studio FS Viba in Ljubljana.

Hudi, a charismatic radio star in decline, attempts to win back his audience and reclaim his place at the top through a high-profile scandal. In doing so, he goes one step too far, and it is not long before the media spectacle he helped create turns against him. The tragicomic drama Morning with the Devil exposes the mechanisms of a society that feeds on human tragedy and asks whether change is still possible at all.

“It started with my work at a strange radio station, where the characters and scenes stayed with me. It continued with scandals that the whole country watched, condemned, and reveled in. Then it developed into a story about a world high above the clouds, where bills still come due,” director and co-writer Urban Zorko explains the starting point for this tragicomic drama, which reveals the mechanisms of a society that feeds on human tragedy, and raises the question of whether change is even possible.

The leading role is played by renowned Slovenian actor Primož Bezjak, who received the Vesna award as the best actor in 2020 at the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film for Antigone – How Dare We! (2020), directed by Jani Sever and produced by Sever & Sever, and who also played one of the main roles in Rooster’s Breakfast (2007), one of the Slovenian domestic box office hits directed by Marko Naberšnik and produced by Arsmedia.

Approximately half of the shooting will take place at Viba film, and the other half on different locations in Slovenia.

Morning with the Devil is produced by Rok Sečen and Sonja Prosenc through Monoo. It is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, and RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/), with realisation and technical support provided by Utopia, MB Grip, 001, and FS Viba.

The screenplay was developed through the screenwriting workshop Scenarnica, organised by the Directors Guild of Slovenia (DSR) and also at the K3 screenwriting residency in Villach, Austria.

Urban Zorko, born 1983 in Ljubljana, is a director, writer, and critic working mostly in documentary and hybrid forms. He holds a master’s degree in Comparative literature and Literary theory at the Faculty of Arts, and he is a Berlinale Talents alumnus. His work spans film, theatre, radio, and journalism, earning awards at home and abroad, including the National Film Award for Best Documentary (2024).

Production Information:

Producer:

Monoo (Slovenia)

Rok Sečen: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Urban Zorko

Screenwriter: Urban Zorko

DoP: Mitja Ličen

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Production designer: Miha Knific

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Costume designer: Tina Bonča

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Primož Bezjak, Marko Mandić, Judita Franković Brdar, Klara Kuk, Jana Zupančič, Katarina Stegnar, Nika Rozman, Suzana Krevh, Mojca Funkl, Maks Drakšobler, Luka Bokšan, Irena Kovačevič