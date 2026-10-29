LIFFe 2026 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: Ten features films will compete for the Kingfisher Award at the 37 th Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFe) which will take place from 11 to 22 November 2026. Among them are Everything That’s Wrong with You, winner of two Vesna awards at the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , and 17, North Macedonia’s bid for the 2027 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Altogether 99 full length and 27 short films will be screened in six venues in Ljubljana (Cankarjev dom, Kinodvor, Kinoteka, Kino Šiška, Kino Bežigrad, Dvorana AGRFT) and in selected cinemas in Maribor, Celje and Novo mesto.

The jury members are Austrian cultural manager Sabine Gebetsroither, Croatian film director/screenwriter Zvonimir Jurić, and Serbian screenwriter/playwright Ana Lasić.

In addition to the Kingfisher Award, the FIPRESCI Prize, Kinotrip Young Jury Prize and Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award, the audience will decide the Dragon Audience Award.

The programme also features a Retrospective “Commedia all'italiana” (organised by LIFFE in collaboration with the Kinoteka and the Italian Cultural Institute in Slovenia), a focus on Austrian films, and a retrospective of Paweł Pawlikowski, among others.

LINEUP:

17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Chronovisor (US)

Directed by Kevin Walker, Jack Auen

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

London (Austria)

Directed by Sebastian Brameshuber

Manhunt (Canada)

Directed by Wayne Wapeemukwa

Take Me Home (US)

Directed by Liz Sargent

The Red Hangar / Hangar rojo (Chile, Argentina, Italy)

Directed by Juan Pablo Sallato

Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MV Filmförderung, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, RE-ACT, FS Viba

The Green Eyes / Les yeus verts (France, Belgium, Sweeden)

Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh

Too Many Beasts / L’Espéce explosive (France)

Directed by Sarah Arnold