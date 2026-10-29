29-10-2026

LIFFe 2026 Announces Lineup

By
    LIFFe 2026 Announces Lineup copryight: Ljubljana IFF

    LJUBLJANA: Ten features films will compete for the Kingfisher Award at the 37th Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFe) which will take place from 11 to 22 November 2026. Among them are Everything That’s Wrong with You, winner of two Vesna awards at the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, and 17, North Macedonia’s bid for the 2027 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

    Altogether 99 full length and 27 short films will be screened in six venues in Ljubljana (Cankarjev dom, Kinodvor, Kinoteka, Kino Šiška, Kino Bežigrad, Dvorana AGRFT) and in selected cinemas in Maribor, Celje and Novo mesto.

    The jury members are Austrian cultural manager Sabine Gebetsroither, Croatian film director/screenwriter Zvonimir Jurić, and Serbian screenwriter/playwright Ana Lasić.

    In addition to the Kingfisher Award, the FIPRESCI Prize, Kinotrip Young Jury Prize and Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award, the audience will decide the Dragon Audience Award.

    The programme also features a Retrospective “Commedia all'italiana” (organised by LIFFE in collaboration with the Kinoteka and the Italian Cultural Institute in Slovenia), a focus on Austrian films, and a retrospective of Paweł Pawlikowski, among others.

    LINEUP:

    17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Kosara Mitić
    Produced by Black Cat Production
    Coproduced by Art & PopcornDecember
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Chronovisor (US)
    Directed by Kevin Walker, Jack Auen

    Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Jelinović
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

    London (Austria)
    Directed by Sebastian Brameshuber

    Manhunt (Canada)
    Directed by Wayne Wapeemukwa

    Take Me Home (US)
    Directed by Liz Sargent

    The Red Hangar / Hangar rojo (Chile, Argentina, Italy)
    Directed by Juan Pablo Sallato

    Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Urša Menart
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MV Filmförderung, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, RE-ACT, FS Viba

    The Green Eyes / Les yeus verts (France, Belgium, Sweeden)
    Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh

    Too Many Beasts / L’Espéce explosive (France)
    Directed by Sarah Arnold

    Published in Slovenia

    Latest from Damijan Vinter

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song Wins Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026