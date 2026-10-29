LIFFe 2026 Announces Lineup

Altogether 99 full length and 27 short films will be screened in six venues in Ljubljana (Cankarjev dom, Kinodvor, Kinoteka, Kino Šiška, Kino Bežigrad, Dvorana AGRFT) and in selected cinemas in Maribor, Celje and Novo mesto.
The jury members are Austrian cultural manager Sabine Gebetsroither, Croatian film director/screenwriter Zvonimir Jurić, and Serbian screenwriter/playwright Ana Lasić.
In addition to the Kingfisher Award, the FIPRESCI Prize, Kinotrip Young Jury Prize and Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award, the audience will decide the Dragon Audience Award.
The programme also features a Retrospective “Commedia all'italiana” (organised by LIFFE in collaboration with the Kinoteka and the Italian Cultural Institute in Slovenia), a focus on Austrian films, and a retrospective of Paweł Pawlikowski, among others.
LINEUP:
17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Kosara Mitić
Produced by Black Cat Production
Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre
Chronovisor (US)
Directed by Kevin Walker, Jack Auen
Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Igor Jelinović
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Baš Čelik
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA
London (Austria)
Directed by Sebastian Brameshuber
Manhunt (Canada)
Directed by Wayne Wapeemukwa
Take Me Home (US)
Directed by Liz Sargent
The Red Hangar / Hangar rojo (Chile, Argentina, Italy)
Directed by Juan Pablo Sallato
Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MV Filmförderung, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, RE-ACT, FS Viba
The Green Eyes / Les yeus verts (France, Belgium, Sweeden)
Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh
Too Many Beasts / L’Espéce explosive (France)
Directed by Sarah Arnold