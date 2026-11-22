The audience awarded The Green Eyes by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh, based on the highest audience score (4.62 out of 5).
The festival screened 100 full-length films and 27 short films from 55 countries.
WINNERS:
Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition:
17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Kosara Mitić
Produced by Black Cat Production
Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre
Best Short Film Award:
Nobody Said Anything / Niko ništa nije reka (Serbia, France, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Tamara Todorović
Special Mention:
Winter In March / Lumi Saadab Meid (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
FIPRESCI Prize:
17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Kosara Mitić
Kinotrip Young Jury Prize:
La Gradiva (France, Italy)
Directed by Marine Atlan
AKMS - Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
Look Back / Rukku Bakku (Japan)
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
Dragon Audience Award:
The Green Eyes / Les yeux verts (France, Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
Best Film of the Adriatic Festival Network:
Made in EU (Bolgaria, Cezch Republic, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film, 42film, Negativ