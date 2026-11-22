LJUBLJANA: 17, the debut feature by Kosara Mitić, received the Kingfisher Award at the 37 th Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFe) held 11 – 22 November 2026. This brave coming-of-age drama also received the FIPRESCI Award.

The audience awarded The Green Eyes by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh, based on the highest audience score (4.62 out of 5).

The festival screened 100 full-length films and 27 short films from 55 countries.

WINNERS:

Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition:

17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Best Short Film Award:

Nobody Said Anything / Niko ništa nije reka (Serbia, France, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Tamara Todorović

Special Mention:

Winter In March / Lumi Saadab Meid (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

FIPRESCI Prize:

17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Kinotrip Young Jury Prize:

La Gradiva (France, Italy)

Directed by Marine Atlan

AKMS - Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

Look Back / Rukku Bakku (Japan)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Dragon Audience Award:

The Green Eyes / Les yeux verts (France, Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

Best Film of the Adriatic Festival Network:

Made in EU (Bolgaria, Cezch Republic, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film, 42film, Negativ