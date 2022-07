SARAJEVO: American screenwriter, director and film critic Paul Joseph Schrader will be presented with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival (12-19 August 2022).

The ceremony will be held on 13 August 2022 at the Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema and it will be followed by a special screening of The Card Counter (2021), written and directed by Schrader and starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish.

On the same day Paul Joseph Schrader will hold a Masterclass, officially opening this year's Talents Sarajevo Masterclasses programme. The session will be moderated by programmer and filmmaker Bianca Lucas.

Click HERE for the press release.