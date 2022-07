SARAJEVO: The Ministry of Culture of Kanton Sarajevo has allocated grants for the production of long and short films, as well as the development of TV series, for the second consecutive year. A total of 502,600 EUR / 983,000KM has been allocated.

The Ministry of Culture is the only institution in Bosnia and Herzegovina supporting the development of TV series at the moment. This year it supported the development of five TV series with 21,985 EUR / 43,000 KM.

Eight feature films, eight long documentaries and one long animated film, as well as two short documentaries and 11 short fiction films have been supported through this call.

Click HERE for the grants chart.